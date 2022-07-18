ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clio, CA

Gian rummage sale at White Sulphur Springs Ranch planned for Aug. 13; items sought

By Editor
Plumas County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual rummage sale is set for Saturday, Aug. 13, between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., at the historic White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) in Clio. This will be the fourth annual event at the ranch site at 2200 Highway 89, just south of the intersection with A15. During the pandemic...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Lots happening at Rugged Roots

Last night Nina Harris, her crew and Plumas County Public Health presented Cooking Workshop #2 at Rugged Roots Farm. We were treated to several recipes and a scrumptious meal using produce grown on the farm. Nina told us about the nutritional value of mighty kale which all local gardeners know is in season now. I’m going to make her yummy orzo and arugula salad soon.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

Donna Spear of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, NV For $4M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Museum’s Grave Occasion rises from the ashes

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 17 as we perambulate the historic Prattville Pioneer Cemetery during the return of the Plumas County Museum Association’s Grave Occasion Cemetery Tour & Dinner. After a two-year hiatus due to circumstances beyond our realm of control, this year’s fundraising fete takes us to the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Bear canisters now required for overnight trips in Desolation Wilderness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An order is now in place to reduce negative human-bear interactions. The Lake Tahoe Forest Service is requiring bear canisters for overnight visitors heading to Desolation Wilderness. “In recent years, the bears in Desolation Wilderness have become more aggressive in their search for food,” said Lisa...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Clio, CA
Plumas County News

Summer concert for the family July 21

Plumas Arts is presenting the second concert for the Music in the Plaza summer series this week. Join us at Dame Shirley Plaza in downtown Quincy (across from the courthouse) on Thursday, July 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Featured local musicians are NightBrain that features Nathan Retallack, Suzanne de Martimprey, and Alex Lemnah. Come tap your feet and dance in the grass to their fun and eclectic music.
QUINCY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

New Moana Pool a decade in the making

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of the old Moana Pool show just how rundown the facility had become before its demolition in 2012. Too expensive to repair, most people would say the removal of a swimming facility in our area would be a loss. It was. But now a new...
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Quincy Fire, Forest Service responding to fire on West Ranch Road UPDATED

UPDATED 2:25 p.m.: The Forest Service is reporting that the fire, which began as a structure fire, spread to vegetation on Forest Service Land. In addition to ground crews, a helicopter and fixed wing plane responded to the fire. The fire now has handline around it and has been stopped at 1/10 of an acre.
QUINCY, CA
mynews4.com

Mountain lion spotted near Reno neighborhood along the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A mountain lion was spotted 'cooling off' along the Truckee River in Reno Monday evening. Local resident Jason Mattick took to social media after seeing the 'biggest mountain lion' they had ever seen near a west Reno neighborhood. Several social media...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Exercise Equipment#Clothing Shop#Mvsc
Plumas County News

Plumas-Sierra fair next week; but Lassen fair gets underway July 20

The Plumas-Sierra County Fair is back to back with the Lassen County Fair this year. While Plumas-Sierra runs July 28-31, the Lassen Fair runs July 20-24. For those who can’t wait one more week to get their cotton candy fix – here is a rundown of what’s happening in Lassen at the fairgrounds in Susanville.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with an influx of animals and a decrease in adoptions, the shelter said Monday, and attributed the problem to the housing crisis and the state of the economy. In a press release, the shelter said:. We are also seeing a...
Plumas County News

Transit service from Plumas to Reno every Thursday beginning July 21

Plumas County Senior Services in coordination with Plumas Transit Systems is now providing once weekly transit service to Reno!. The Bus departs every Thursday from the following locations:. 8:00 a.m. from the Quincy Veterans Hall – Returns to Quincy Veterans Hall at 4:50 p.m. 8:55 a.m. from the Portola...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter July 18: More summer drama

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 18, 2022. July 18. Trying...
QUINCY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Fair parade deadline is this Friday

The Plumas-Sierra County Fair is just around the corner and so is the annual parade. The deadline to enter the parade is even closer — this Friday, July 22. The parade is Saturday, July 30. It might be catching people a little off guard because the fair is two weeks earlier this year – it’s traditionally the second week in August.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Winding Fire Update from Yuba County Office of Emergency Services & Cal Fire

(Yuba County, CA) – The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services reported “more progress” on The Winding Fire in their 9:00 update last evening. Cal Fire / Nevada-Yuba-Placer, in a Facebook post at 9:07 last night, reports 40% containment at 82 acres with 6 residential structures destroyed and 6 “minor” structures destroyed. No injuries reported.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Antartica?

Can’ find a real estate company in Antartica, any suggestions Don?. Holy Batman, record temps in the US and Europe, people collapsing, and dying, rightwing Texas power grid fails again, Lake…. By Josh Hart Plumas Wired spokesman Donate via GoFundMe here: https://gofund.me/aaa0da7d My name is Josh Hart, and I...
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Happy to be at Gold Digger Days

Saturday, July 16 was my second annual attendance at Greenville’s Gold Digger Days and I was just thrilled and amazed at the resiliency of this community to put together an event of this scope after losing most of the town under a year ago. Everyone I spoke with was happy and grateful to be there with old friends and visitors like me. Great food, parade, contests and games made it an event with something for everyone. A big thank you to Jeff at the Chamber, Christi, and all the other volunteers for putting this together.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Where We Stand: The toxic chemical and wireless crisis hits the vulnerable: Let’s supply Laura R. of Quincy with clean water and safe home

Donate via GoFundMe here: https://gofund.me/aaa0da7d. My name is Josh Hart, and I am Spokesperson for Plumas Wired, a local group based in Portola. We support those who suffer radiation poisoning from wireless proliferation and work toward policy change for safer wired telecommunications in Plumas County and beyond. Laura R. lives...
QUINCY, CA
Nevada State News

BLM: Check boundaries before starting work on area lands

CARSON CITY – Officials with the Bureau of Land Management this week said they’re seeing an increase of “unauthorized use” on public lands. Their advice: get a survey to ensure the work you’re doing, such as building a road or constructing a fence or fire break, is on your land and not the BLM’s or any other public agency’s.
CARSON CITY, NV
Plumas County News

First Gold Diggers Day post Dixie a big success

The theme was “Greenville Lives.” Saturday, July 16 marked one of the best attended Gold Diggers Day parades in years, with floats and vehicles that seemed to go on forever. “It’s so nice to see so many people,” said Taylorsville resident Dottie McDowell, “I kept getting tears in...
GREENVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy