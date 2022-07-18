ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Looking Back at Mike Zimmer’s Magnum Opus

By Janik Eckardt
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whenever the name Mike Zimmer is written since his departure from the Minnesota Vikings after the final game of the 2021 season, it’s not something the former head coach wants to read. Various players in figurative doghouses, feuds with different people, and the insinuation of stubbornness fail to do justice to...

vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cowboys Country

Cowboys 'Proposal': Sign Free Agent LB Anthony Barr?

Despite selecting a pair of linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft in Damone Clark and Devin Harper, the Dallas Cowboys arguably still have a need at the position. Do-everything defender Micah Parsons is a bonafide star, and 2018 first-round linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch has shown what he can do at his peak, with a second-team All-Pro under his belt.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Can Vikings become kings of the NFC North?

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings finished second in the NFC North at 8-9, five games behind the Green Bay Packers. Some NFL observers think the Packers will take a step backward, however, after losing star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That could give the Vikings, who have made some key additions this offseason, a chance to move toward the top of the division.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ClutchPoints

Best 2022 NFL offseason moves that will put the Broncos over the top

George Paton just finished his second offseason as general manager for the Denver Broncos. In his first season as GM, Paton had a nearly perfect draft, drafting players who all had an appearance on the team’s final roster. In the short time that Paton has been calling the shots in Denver, he’s made it clear […] The post Best 2022 NFL offseason moves that will put the Broncos over the top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Suggested As Landing Spot For Free Agent TE Eric Ebron

After years of having a strong defense and underwhelming offense, the roles have reversed for the Minnesota Vikings. In the last two years, their offense has really taken off while the defense has taken a few steps backward. Kirk Cousins has thrived with Justin Jefferson quickly emerging as one of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Drew Brees
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Lions, Packers, Vikings

There’s an unusual amount of optimism in Detroit surrounding the Lions these days. While the team finished 3-13-1 last season and picked No. 2 in the draft, the Lions were a scrappy team in HC Dan Campbell‘s first season and there’s a feeling they can build on things in Year 2. Campbell cited Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who went from 16th to first place in the final 33 seconds of the race, as a metaphor for his team.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ryan Pace 0, Ryan Poles 1 after former Bears DT Eddie Goldman retires

Eddie Goldman didn’t last long with the Atlanta Falcons. Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. He didn’t last long for the Falcons. After nearly two weeks with the Falcons, Goldman called it a career. His retirement was surprising as Goldman is only 28 years old.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
numberfire.com

Vikings' Justin Jefferson aiming to be the "best receiver in the NFL" after 2022-23 season

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is aiming to be the best receiver in the NFL at the conclusion of the upcoming season. Jefferson spoke to Complex last week and was asked if he believed he was the best wide receiver in the NFL. He responded "I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL. I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me." Entering his third season after two stellar years, the goal is certainly an achievable one for Jefferson, who earned Pro Football Focus' fourth highest wide receiver grade in 2021. The offseason addition of offensive-minded head coach Kevin O'Connell from the Rams further boosts Jefferson's outlook entering training camp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy