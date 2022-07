GREAT POTENTIAL for an exceptionally nice buildable LOT consisting of .35 acre located on a street to street corner at the west end of beautiful Sullivan's Island. Towards the far end of lot near Middle St. is a charming Beach Cottage :3 B/R 2 B/A L/R D/R Kit. & Laundry Rm.However existing Cottage can be removed from property or renovated for a Guest House Pool House etc. One of the few great buildable LOTS remaining on the Island offering unbeatable views along with a convenient beach access path located just across the street leading to Sullivan's Island & Ft. Moultrie's beautiful pristine beaches.Property is accessible from three sides providing an excellent opportunity for the discerning Buyer to construct a new home facing Poe Ave. overlooking more. panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean along with its intriguing and unique Charleston Harbor shipping channel. Nearby are some of the best known restaurants in the Lowcountry located on Sullivan's Island and only 20 mins. from downtown Historic Charleston... offering only the best there is to offer!

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO