Popular Utah-based barbecue chain heads to Riverton

(Courtesy of R&R BBQ)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Barbecue fans, get ready as a popular Utah-based barbecue chain opens its newest location in Riverton.

R&R BBQ will be opening its newest location this September while also hiring 100 new team members to staff the restaurant.

The new Riverton restaurant is located at 4489 W. Partridge Hill Lane in the new Mountain View Village shopping center.

Founded in Salt Lake City in 2013, R&R BBQ has since expanded to 10 locations throughout Utah and two locations in Idaho.

(Courtesy of R&R BBQ)

Diners will be greeted by an expansive 3,988 square-foot dining space with an outdoor patio. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature fan favorites including certified Angus beef brisket, BBQ pork tacos, a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, wings and more. All barbecue is smoked onsite while all desserts are made in-house.

“We’re proud to keep expanding throughout the Salt Lake City area as local residents have embraced the love and dedication we put into all of our slow-smoked BBQ,” said Vice President of Operations Emery Winward. “Our new restaurant is only a short drive from downtown, but when you’re craving some Rocky Mountain BBQ, you want it right away. Now, fans in Riverton will have a conveniently located R&R BBQ all to themselves!”

The Riverton spot will hold its grand opening ceremony on Labor Day weekend.

“R&R BBQ prides itself on taking its time to slowly smoke its mouthwatering Rocky Mountain brisket, chicken, pork and ribs – while delivering each order within four minutes to ensure guests can dig in quickly,” says the company. “Its BBQ has developed a loyal following with good reason, having been named grand champion at nine competitions across the country.”

Those interested in applying for a position at the new restaurant can apply online here.