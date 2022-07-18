ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, UT

Popular Utah-based barbecue chain heads to Riverton

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEioK_0gju0Aql00
(Courtesy of R&R BBQ)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Barbecue fans, get ready as a popular Utah-based barbecue chain opens its newest location in Riverton.

R&R BBQ will be opening its newest location this September while also hiring 100 new team members to staff the restaurant.

The new Riverton restaurant is located at 4489 W. Partridge Hill Lane in the new Mountain View Village shopping center.

Founded in Salt Lake City in 2013, R&R BBQ has since expanded to 10 locations throughout Utah and two locations in Idaho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzMN7_0gju0Aql00
(Courtesy of R&R BBQ)

Diners will be greeted by an expansive 3,988 square-foot dining space with an outdoor patio. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature fan favorites including certified Angus beef brisket, BBQ pork tacos, a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, wings and more. All barbecue is smoked onsite while all desserts are made in-house.

“We’re proud to keep expanding throughout the Salt Lake City area as local residents have embraced the love and dedication we put into all of our slow-smoked BBQ,” said Vice President of Operations Emery Winward. “Our new restaurant is only a short drive from downtown, but when you’re craving some Rocky Mountain BBQ, you want it right away. Now, fans in Riverton will have a conveniently located R&R BBQ all to themselves!”

The Riverton spot will hold its grand opening ceremony on Labor Day weekend.

“R&R BBQ prides itself on taking its time to slowly smoke its mouthwatering Rocky Mountain brisket, chicken, pork and ribs – while delivering each order within four minutes to ensure guests can dig in quickly,” says the company. “Its BBQ has developed a loyal following with good reason, having been named grand champion at nine competitions across the country.”

Those interested in applying for a position at the new restaurant can apply online here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gastronomicslc.com

Legendary Utah restaurant maybe set to make a comeback

In ‘I really didn’t see that coming news’ this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company’s website updated with a mysterious “Tasty things coming soon…” message, an email signup form, and little more.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Ogden company puts heatwave on ice

OGDEN, Utah — Utah may be in the grips of a heatwave, but people inside one Ogden business have worn their coats and hoodies summer long. You could say they are toughing out the cold to keep up with the dog days of summer. Workers at Mountain Brand Ice...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
State
Idaho State
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Restaurants
City
Riverton, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Cattle drive kicks off Pioneer Day rodeo

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dozens of cattle ran through downtown Salt Lake City to kick off Pioneer Day celebrations.   The holiday cattle drive is just one of the events this week, expected to draw in a stampede of people from around the world and bring a boost to our state economy.   Utah’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Extreme heat returns to parts of Utah to start Pioneer Day weekend

ST. GEORGE — Pioneer Day weekend is coming in hot. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of southern Utah, where high temperatures are expected to range between 100 and 110 degrees in and around St. George and Lake Powell for at least Thursday and Friday.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Menu updates at some of Salt Lake City’s best restaurants

It’s been several months since our last menu watch, that moment where we take a pause from the furious new restaurant openings – and instead – focus on what the established crowd are working on. If you’re looking for an excuse to check out a new spot, read on…
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

DWR: Dog attacked by mountain lion in Cedar Hills

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (ABC4) – A dog was reported injured to American Fork Police Tuesday evening, and according to the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), the injury was, in fact, due to a mountain lion attack. After initial reports that the dog was “at large in the foothills near the border of Cedar Hills […]
CEDAR HILLS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Salad#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
KSLTV

New Banbury Cross location opens in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Banbury Cross Donuts, known for their fluffy, made-from-scratch dough and classic donut flavors, opened another location in Utah Monday. Found at 330 W. Parrish Lane Suite, the new shop opened at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. According to Banbury Cross on Facebook, those who...
ABC4

Pioneer Day parade and rodeo kicks off this week in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Days of ‘47 parade and rodeo will be kicking off this week as locals celebrate the year pioneers first settled in Utah in 1847. The Days of ’47 Parade will take over the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on July 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The cavalcade […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s Odyssey Dance Theatre closing after 28 years

UTAH (ABC4) – After 28 years, Utah’s Odyssey Dance Theatre has announced it will be closing its doors. “After a 28-year mission of providing a space for talented dancers to stay in their home state of Utah and perform, as well as attracting talent from all over the world to Utah, Odyssey Founder and Artistic […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Behind the Badge: Officials plead for no fireworks on pioneer’s day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you plan to celebrate Pioneer Day in Utah this weekend, some of our state leaders hope you do it without fireworks. They’re concerned people lighting off their own fireworks will lead to more wildfires throughout the state, and hope you do something different instead, in this edition of Behind […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Punch

Arianna Hone’s Drinks Have a Bigger Mission

The Utah bartender uses cocktails to tell stories of migration and place. As a Moroccan and Indigenous Amazigh woman working as a bartender in Salt Lake City, Arianna Hone understands the importance of representation. “There’s such a small number of us, especially in Utah; it’s a very white market—mostly white men,” she explains of North African and Muslim bartenders. But that’s only spurred her on to use her platform to elevate and inspire other marginalized groups in the industry. “I would like women in these communities to see that if this is a passion of yours, you can pursue it.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Celebrating Pioneer Day? Know the cost of firework fires

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Pioneer Day is almost here and while lightning fireworks may be tempting, if you start a fire, it will cost you.   “From a damages standpoint, having- incurring life-altering costs,” Salt Lake City Division Chief Anthony Allred said. Lighting fireworks in restricted areas can cost you a fine of up […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah sees a big drop in housing prices

Utah has now seen one of the biggest housing price cuts in the nation. Salt Lake City has taken the third highest ranking in price cuts according to data from Redfin, which saw more than half of homes on the market with lowered housing prices. Boise, Idaho and Denver, Colorado took the number one and two spots.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

These 8 guided tours in the Salt Lake City area are even great for Utah natives

This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. The Salt Lake Valley is full of fascinating historical, cultural and physical landmarks that impress visitors and residents alike. A guided tour through some of the biggest attractions is one of the best ways to deepen your appreciation for the area's sites and stories that have endured for well over a century.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Banbury Cross Donuts expands to Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One of Salt Lake City’s oldest and most talked-about hole-in-the-wall donut joints is expanding to Centerville. Following decades of success after opening its doors to Salt Lake in 1986, Banbury Cross Donuts is set to hold the grand opening of its new Centerville location at 330 West Parrish Lane on Monday as noted on the bakery’s official Facebook page.
CENTERVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Stolen Riverton wheelchair-enabled van found at motel

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — A wheelchair-enabled van stolen from a Riverton family's driveway was found at a Salt Lake County motel. Julie Krushensky, mother of Gavin said the van was located by the Salt Lake City Police Department at the Alta Motor Lodge Motel around 1 a.m. Monday. The...
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy