BALTIMORE -- Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, the daughter of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, beat her former boss and incumbent Richard Fritz in the Republican primary for St. Mary's County's States Attorney race. Fritz has been the state's attorney of the Southern Maryland county since 1998. Sterling crushed Fritz with a 70% victory. She currently prosecutes violent crimes and serious drug cases with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.Formerly a Deputy State's Attorney under Fritz, Sterling left the office amid controversy in 2020. Sterling claimed in her resignation letter she was demoted after reporting "questionable financial and personnel practices." "It is clear to me...

