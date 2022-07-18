ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri is in top 10 worst states to live in study says

By Monica Ryan
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez19Z_0gjtzlFL00
(Courtesy: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is one of the top ten worst states to live in, according to CNBC’s 2022 America’s Top States for Business study.

Missouri came in at 5. One of the main reasons for this is voting rights. Following the August primaries, many mail-in voting options will be outlawed, and voter ID requirements will change. A photo ID will be required, rather than just an ID. That means voter registration cards, college IDs, and utility bills will no longer be accepted at the polls. The bill also bans the future use of mail-in ballots that voters saw used during the pandemic and bans ballot drop boxes in Missouri, but it does allow people to vote at their election authority office in the two weeks before an election without needing to give a reason why.

Missouri’s crime rate was another weakness, but the study found that the state’s strength is in childcare. It got a total Life, Health & Inclusion score of 89 out of 325 points.

Below is the full list of the worst states to live in along with their Life, Health & Inclusion Score, according to CNBC’s 2022 America’s Top States for Business study.

  1. Arizona – 67
  2. Texas – 72
  3. Oklahoma – 79
  4. South Carolina – 83
  5. Missouri – 89
  6. Louisiana – 97
  7. New Mexico – 101
  8. Indiana – 102
  9. Tennessee – 108
  10. Nevada – 110

CNBC’s list of top best states to live in are as follows along with their Life, Health & Inclusion Score.

  1. Vermont – 308
  2. Maine – 265
  3. Hawaii – 262
  4. North Dakota – 256
  5. Minnesota – 245
  6. Washington – 239
  7. Nebraska – 234
  8. New Jersey – 232 – Oregon (tie)
  9. Iowa – 231

Comments / 30

Common Sense
2d ago

I choose to live here. Many, many times my wife and I watch the news and thank God we DON'T live in California, New York, Chicago, etc.

Reply(1)
26
Guest
2d ago

Eliminate St. Louis city and Kansas City and we would be top place to live in!

Reply(1)
26
GuessWho2
1d ago

Face it leftist, we don't want you here. Suggest you move before the fighting starts.

Reply
9
Related
KOLR10 News

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
City
Nevada, MO
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Oregon, MO
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
deseret.com

These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report

While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voter Registration#Cnbc
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.  Many […]
POLITICS
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Georgia

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
GEORGIA STATE
CJ Coombs

The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic Places

Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri, United States.Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2012, the Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1962 along U.S. Highway 66 (aka St. Louis Street) located at 1158 E. St. Louis Street. This Steak 'n Shake location is 60 years old.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Patient dies from brain-eating amoeba after trip to Iowa lake

A swimmer who was infected with a rare but dangerous “brain-eating” amoeba after visiting an Iowa lake has died, officials say. The Missouri resident had visited the beach at the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, which has since been closed by authorities. The amoeba, known...
Missouri Independent

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Wisconsin

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy