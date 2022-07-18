ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Amateur baseball: The Club wins 11-inning thriller over Erskine, Johnson throws 197-pitch complete game

By Michael Achterling
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — In a back-and-forth extra-innings contest that included five lead changes, the Detroit Lakes Baseball Club plated nine runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat the Erskine Comets 17-9 on Sunday. Player-coach Brandon Johnson threw 197 pitches, 141 for strikes, in the complete-game...

DL-Online

Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes JV team wins Pelican Rapids invite

PELICAN RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes junior varsity basketball squad won the Breakdown Summer Series invite in Pelican Rapids last week. Detroit Lakes beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36-1, Crookston 37-27 and Park Rapids 56-29. Detroit Lakes was the only unbeaten group in the four-team showcase. Crookston took second, while DGF finished third.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Home brew and bingo contests bring fun to Water Carnival

DETROIT LAKES — The home brew contest was held under a tent on a rainy evening on Thursday, July 14. Tom Trowbridge’s Irish Maple Stout was the clear winner. Mike Noll, Detroit Lakes, sipped the stout and noted, “It was a fierce competition, but he pulled it off in the end.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Film festival returning to Detroit Lakes Pavilion July 29

DETROIT LAKES — The Intrepid Adventure Film Festival is returning to Detroit Lakes for a second year on Friday, July 29. To start off the festival, they will be hosting two sessions of Yoga on the Beach, at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on the Detroit Lakes City Beach. Then,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Students of longtime DLHS vocal music instructor to return for retirement bash

DETROIT LAKES — Kathy Larson, who taught vocal music at Detroit Lakes Public Schools for 34 years, has announced that she will not be returning this fall. Larson, who also directed 28 musical theater productions for the district, left quite an impression on her former vocal and theater students — so much so, in fact, that they are planning a two-day retirement bash for her, on Aug. 13-14.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Charlee June Riewer

Meghan & Tyler Riewer, of Vergas, Minnesota, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Charlee June Riewer. Charlee was delivered by Tonya Diggins, CNP, Midwife, at Perham Health on July 10, 2022, at 4:22 pm. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Charlee is welcomed home by siblings Colt & Camdyn; grandparents Mike & Lynette, Jim & Amanda, and Brett & Greta; and great-grandparents Lester & Mary, Jim & Sandy, Crystal, and Linda.
VERGAS, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 14-17

3:16 a.m., A 22-year-old pedestrian was transported by air to an emergency room after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 14, about 2 miles east of Callaway. The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. 5:25 a.m., Sexual assault of a child by...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies are responding to two reported crashes. Witnesses say the crashes happened in two places within the metro. One along I-94 near the North Dakota and Minnesota Border, and the other near the eastbound interchange of I-29 and I-94. Officials have not shared details at this...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Oversize load damages overpasses at Grand Forks

A Kenworth truck pulling a chisel plow smacked into the Highway 2 overpasses at Grand Forks early Monday, damaging both structures. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the truck pulling the chisel plow was traveling east on Highway 2 around 10:00 a.m., when the oversized plow struck the overpasses, damaging both overheads on the […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
DL-Online

Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged with felony burglary of new bookstore

DETROIT LAKES — Justin Robert Marlen, 37, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary. According to court records, on June 1 a Detroit Lakes police officer was approached by known individuals, who handed him a stack of brand new books. They said Marlen had given the books to them, and told them he had stolen them from a bookstore in Detroit Lakes, adding that he had accessed the store through a back basement door.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1246 Estate of SANDRA JEAN MINA, F/K/A SANDRA J. GRAN Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated December 9, 2015, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed George Mina, whose address is 993 Lakewood Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Gina Devilbiss Hendry Registrar Date: 7-14-2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Dated: 7-14-2022 Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (July 20 & 27, 2022) 83080.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 19, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Marrio Nathan Flateland, 42, of Crookston, for DUI. Todd James Freese, 60, of Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Michael Joseph Paul Johnson, 25, no address provided, for Burglary. Timothy Patrick Stordahl, 42, of Brooks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Jose Uriel...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Karlstad Man Faces Charges Following Bridge/Truck Collision

A truck crashed into an overpass bridge on Highway 2 Monday in Grand Forks. According to the North Dakota Highway patrol, Kristopher Anderson, 45, of Karlstad was headed east in a 2019 Kenworth truck when the chisel plow he was pulling struck overpasses around mile marker 355.5. According to the Highway Patrol report, “the implement caused damage to both overheads.” Anderson suffered no apparent injury in the accident, reported just before 10AM. He faces charges, including operating without an oversize permit, and violating height restrictions.
KARLSTAD, MN

