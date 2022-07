If Democrat Beto O'Rourke has held anything back during his months-long campaign to oust Republican Governor Greg Abbott from office, that ended Tuesday night in his hometown. O'Rourke kicked off his 49-day Drive for Texas campaign — a multi-week, 5,600-mile trek across the state — in El Paso where he pulled no punches in his verbal assault against Abbott.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO