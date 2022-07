Heriberto Segarra, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born on October 16, 1963, he was born and raised in Yonkers, NY. During his life, he attended public schools in Yonkers and was employed for over 30 years as an offshore oil rig crew member, worked in machine operation, and truss assembly around the country.

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO