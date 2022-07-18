Ocean County Man Admits To Asking Child For Porn

David Frew (Archive Photo)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A 41-year-old man has admitted to receiving images of child sexual abuse as well as convincing a minor to sending him sexually explicit images through online messaging, officials said.

David M. Frew, 41, of Little Egg Harbor, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

Frew used an online messaging service in June 2017 to communicate with a minor. Frew proceeded to ask the victim to send sexually explicit images, which the victim did.

In 2008, Frew was convicted of three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of criminal use of a computer in Pennsylvania. This was after he sent sexually explicit photos or videos to investigators in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Child Predator Unit, who were posing as minors online.

Additionally, Frew was convicted in New Jersey of endangering the welfare of children due to his possession of child pornography. Due to his prior convictions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Frew was subsequently a registered sex offender at the time of his conduct.

Since he is a previously convicted sex offender, the charge of receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, a statutory maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. In addition, the charge of online enticement carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a statutory maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for November 23.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in Atlantic City, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina in Newark; the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Technical Crime Unit; the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre; the Ocean County Prosecutors Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer; and the Little Egg Harbor Police Department, under the direction of Chief James Hawkins, with the investigation leading to Frew’s guilty plea.