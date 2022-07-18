ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Admits To Asking Child For Porn

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2von_0gjtzSQQ00
David Frew (Archive Photo)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A 41-year-old man has admitted to receiving images of child sexual abuse as well as convincing a minor to sending him sexually explicit images through online messaging, officials said.

David M. Frew, 41, of Little Egg Harbor, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

Frew used an online messaging service in June 2017 to communicate with a minor. Frew proceeded to ask the victim to send sexually explicit images, which the victim did.

In 2008, Frew was convicted of three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of criminal use of a computer in Pennsylvania. This was after he sent sexually explicit photos or videos to investigators in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Child Predator Unit, who were posing as minors online.

Additionally, Frew was convicted in New Jersey of endangering the welfare of children due to his possession of child pornography. Due to his prior convictions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Frew was subsequently a registered sex offender at the time of his conduct.

Since he is a previously convicted sex offender, the charge of receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, a statutory maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. In addition, the charge of online enticement carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a statutory maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for November 23.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in Atlantic City, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina in Newark; the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Technical Crime Unit; the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre; the Ocean County Prosecutors Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer; and the Little Egg Harbor Police Department, under the direction of Chief James Hawkins, with the investigation leading to Frew’s guilty plea.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Man Charged For Making Threats At Synagogue

DEAL – A Morris County man has been arrested after making threatening comments to a local synagogue in Deal last week, officials said. Nicholas Skirvin, 44, of Denville has been charged with second-degree Bias Intimidation, third-degree Making Terroristic Threats and Harassment, a petty disorderly persons offense. On July 15...
DEAL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Seaside Heights Man To Remain Jailed For Attempted Murder

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – A local man will remain detained in the Ocean County Jail after stabbing his victim multiple times and allegedly breaking into his home. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 38, of Seaside Heights, was charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Burglary, and Possession of Clonazepam Without a Valid Prescription in connection to a stabbing that occurred on June 30.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Partner With Mental Health Services

OCEAN COUNTY – Few would deny that mental health issues play a role in some of the calls that come into local police departments. Could appropriate intervention make a difference – and even lessen the risk of fatal police shootings in the line of duty?. Stafford Township Police...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Stealing Electronics From Walmart

STAFFORD – Two Ocean County residents have been charged after shoplifting several electronic items from a local Walmart Friday evening, police said. Officers from the Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit were dispatched to the Manahawkin Walmart around 6:45 p.m. where two people were seen stealing electronic items by concealing them in bags. The two then walked past the checkout counter and exited the store, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Newark, NJ
City
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Sandy Contractors Jailed For Theft

OCEAN COUNTY – Contractors who came to the region to swindle people desperate to have their homes rebuilt were sentenced to prison. John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, will get four years, and will have to pay $178,425 in restitution to the victims. His partner, Paul Rueda, 50, of San Diego, Texas, will get five years and will have to pay $542,800.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Convicted Of Dealing Heroin

LONG BRANCH – A local man was convicted of selling drugs and illegally owning a gun as part of a federal investigation. Marnell Johnson, 46, of Long Branch, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Four-Car Crash Leaves Two Injured In Ocean County

MANCHESTER – Two people were taken to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a car, causing a four-car crash Monday afternoon, police said. According to police, a Kia was attempting to make a left from Route 539 onto Horicon Avenue when it was rear-ended by a dump truck. This pushed the Kia forward, where it collided with a Toyota Prius. The Prius then spun out and struck a GMC Savana work van.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Child Exploitation#Violent Crime#Child Predator Unit
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Township Congratulates Two Police Retirees

TOMS RIVER – At the recent Township Council meeting, they congratulated Corporal Thomas Herbst and CSO Robert Marion on their retirements. The Toms River Police Department would like to thank Corporal Herbst for his 21 years of service and his commitment to (ESU) Emergency Services Unit, Marine Unit, and dedication to the youth in the community.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Apprehended In Fatal Asbury Park Shooting

ASBURY PARK – A 16-year-old has been identified as a suspect of a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, officials said. The teenager, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two related weapons offenses filed against him. He currently remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Erratic Driver Arrested For Punching An Officer

LAKEHURST – A 41-year-old man has been criminally charged after assaulting an officer and resisting arrest during a traffic stop, police said. On July 11 around 8:53 p.m., the Lakehurst Police dispatch received several calls about an erratic driver on Route 70. Officer Vance Pelino found the suspect traveling...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Sentenced To State Prison For Selling Drugs

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A North Brunswick man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling marijuana and other illegal drugs, officials said. Michael Klimowicz, 32, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Marijuana in a Quantity Greater than Five Pounds but Less than Twenty-Five Pounds with Intent to Distribute in connection to an arrest that occurred in Long Beach Township on January 27, 2019.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Township Looks At State Finances

LACEY – During a recent Township Committee meeting, deputy Mayor Timothy McDonald led his fellow Township Committee members expressing concern with the state’s finances, and supporting pending legislation. “I’ve been talking about Senate and Assembly bills at some of our meetings lately and I had lunch with (9th...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Hit By Car On Route 72

STAFFORD – A 15-year-old girl suffered several injuries after being hit by a car on Route 72 Wednesday night, police said. The victim was stuck around 7:10 p.m. near the area of West Bay Avenue, Stafford Township Police Department said. Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin, was driving a 2012...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Town Welcoming Electric Vehicles

MANCHESTER – The township moved a step toward renewable energy technology with an ordinance that authorizes and encourages “electrical vehicle supply/service equipment (EVSE) and make ready parking spaces.”. Councilman James Vaccaro, who has been pushing for the renewable energy master plan concerning wind, geo thermal and more extensive...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fundraiser For Barnegat Teen In ICU After Hit By Car

MANAHAWKIN – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for a 15-year-old girl who was hit by a car Wednesday evening. Makiah, from Barnegat, was crossing Route 72 from the Holiday Inn with a group of friends when she was struck by a car. Currently she is in critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy