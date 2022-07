The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The museum has been housed in the retired Navy destroyer USS Edson docked along the Saginaw River since its establishment in 2012. To celebrate a decade in operation, the museum will be hosting an event from 10am to 4pm on August 27th which will include food, games, and a chance to win an overnight stay aboard the ship. Admission to the celebration is free for children.

