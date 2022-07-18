ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Asher Agency changes ownership

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsher Agency, an advertising firm with offices in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, has changed ownership. President Kara Kelley, Chief Financial Officer Megan Bennett, and Ash Crest Corp. have purchased the agency from Eastport Holdings. Kelley and Bennett will hold majority ownership, and Ash Crest will serve as...

