TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky completes his staff with the announcement of director of operations, Sarah Buckley. “Sarah was a natural choice for this position,” said Pensky. “She provides continuity within our building. Sarah knows our program well. She knows our players well. She’s watched Nathan do a phenomenal job over the past few years. Sarah is incredibly eager and hungry to succeed. She will continue to facilitate the other areas of the program that she’s touched on, namely video analysis. We’re elated that Sarah remains on board.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO