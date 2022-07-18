Brooklyn Nets Reveal Preseason Matchup vs. Sixers

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers conclude their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League schedule, their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklyn Nets, released their preseason schedule.

To tip-off their four-game preseason schedule, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Barclays Center in New York in early October.

According to the Nets’ Twitter account, the game is set to take place on Monday, October 3. The Sixers and the Nets will tip-off at 7:30 PM.

Each year, the Sixers and the Nets face each other four times during the regular season. Last year, they tipped-off their regular-season series against one another in late October. At the time, the Sixers had Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and an absent Ben Simmons on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Nets still had James Harden as one of the stars in their big three. That would remain the case for the following two matchups, which took place in December. Through their first three outings against one another, the Nets picked up two wins over the Sixers.

Before the two teams met for a fourth and final time during the regular season last year, they struck a trade, which sent Curry, Simmons, and Drummond to Brooklyn while the Sixers landed Harden and Paul Millsap.

In the fourth and final regular season matchup in mid-March, the Nets picked up a win over the Sixers in South Philly. They would finish the regular season with a 4-1 record over Philly.

Now, the two teams will re-visit their rivalry in early October for a preseason matchup. Considering it will likely be the first preseason outing for both teams, key players on each roster could garner some minutes within the first three quarters.

