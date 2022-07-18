ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brooklyn Nets Reveal Preseason Matchup vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso
Just as the Philadelphia 76ers conclude their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League schedule, their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklyn Nets, released their preseason schedule.

To tip-off their four-game preseason schedule, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Barclays Center in New York in early October.

According to the Nets’ Twitter account, the game is set to take place on Monday, October 3. The Sixers and the Nets will tip-off at 7:30 PM.

Each year, the Sixers and the Nets face each other four times during the regular season. Last year, they tipped-off their regular-season series against one another in late October. At the time, the Sixers had Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and an absent Ben Simmons on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Nets still had James Harden as one of the stars in their big three. That would remain the case for the following two matchups, which took place in December. Through their first three outings against one another, the Nets picked up two wins over the Sixers.

Before the two teams met for a fourth and final time during the regular season last year, they struck a trade, which sent Curry, Simmons, and Drummond to Brooklyn while the Sixers landed Harden and Paul Millsap.

In the fourth and final regular season matchup in mid-March, the Nets picked up a win over the Sixers in South Philly. They would finish the regular season with a 4-1 record over Philly.

Now, the two teams will re-visit their rivalry in early October for a preseason matchup. Considering it will likely be the first preseason outing for both teams, key players on each roster could garner some minutes within the first three quarters.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

