ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Here’s Your Favorite 3D-Printed Ford Maverick Accessory We Made—And the Files to Try It Yourself

By Peter Holderith and Rob Stumpf
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCx5a_0gjtyUE500 Getty Images/Rob Stumpf

It all happened so fast. Our Ford Maverick accessory 3D print-off is now over. You all voted on polls posted to social media , and we finally have a winner in the books: my dear friend Rob Stumpf. His MagSafe cubby-mounted phone holder won out by a thin margin. No amount of PC radiators and aquarium pumps could save me.

To recap the finalists, Rob and I each chose what we thought was our best contender for a nomination. I chose my fluid-handling heated/cooled cupholder, and Rob selected his phone mount and charger. He had previously done a little bit of development in the cubby area, which I neglected to do. In hindsight, it’s a very useful area that I could’ve looked into more.

The polls we sent out across our Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts for a 24-hour voting period netted 160 votes for my cupholder and 176 votes for the phone mount and charger. The competition swung back and forth pretty consistently until some later Twitter action gave Rob the boost he needed to pull ahead for the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sW7Wy_0gjtyUE500
The heated/cooled cupholder. Peter Holderith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjyBW_0gjtyUE500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uYrc_0gjtyUE500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oioby_0gjtyUE500
Rob Stumpf’s phone mount and charger. Rob Stumpf

Now, as promised, we will share the files for these projects.

Here is the link for the cupholder files . (If anyone is interested in the files for some of the other projects I made, just shoot me an email at the address below and I can try to get them to you.)

Here is the link for all of Rob’s model files , which includes the phone mount and charger.

For my cupholder, you’re going to need some other parts: Two 120mm PC radiators , a 120mm PC fan , some flexible tubing roughly eight millimeters inner diameter, four M4 screws about 10mm in length, and this aquarium pump . Also provided is the male end of the FITS slot, which for some reason Ford has not released. The version I made uses two M4 fasteners to secure it to my devices, although I provided a STEP file so you can get rid of these if you want. I do think printing the FITS slot separately is a good move, though.

Rob’s Thoughts

The readers have spoken and the cubby with the Magsafe charger adapter is the winner. I’ll admit that I’m kind of surprised that it won. When I chose the cubby and charger combo for the actual contest entry, it felt cheap compared to Peter’s cupholder. But the more I thought about it, the more I was confident that it’s actually full of utility. The cubby just makes sense and feels substantially more usable than just a boring hole on the dashboard. Honestly, it’s what Ford should have included from the factory. And a phone holder is often the first accessory I buy for any new-to-me car purchase. That being said, Peter’s cupholder was a certified hit, as the votes between the two projects were extremely close.

It’s kind of sad to see this fun project come to an end. The two weeks that I spent with my Maverick were extremely enjoyable, and I drove that little truck absolutely everywhere to understand how its FITS slots could be put to better use in everyday situations. There were quite a few brain scratchers and novelty ideas that were easy to overcome once you actually start seeing where the truck could be used as a set of building blocks rather than just an appliance. Plus, the hybrid’s average fuel economy in the high-40-mpg range was nice compared to my turbocharged Honda Accord, albeit a bit slouchier when getting on the highway.

I still maintain that Ford missed out on a big opportunity by not putting more user-facing FITS slots in the cabin. This truck was designed for the younger DIY crowd. More and more people are getting into the 3D-printing hobby, and while it still isn’t a mainstream appliance that everybody has in their home, Ford obviously felt that there is enough overlap in the Maverick’s target demographic to warrant the tooling for the FITS slot. Why not put it in more accessible places? It’s just a bit baffling. Fortunately, that’s where the community comes in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjZ41_0gjtyUE500

My files are a bit easier to share with you, as there are only two that require you to buy something that isn’t printed. You can download all of the models I created for the Great Maverick Print-Off on Printables . I encourage you to download and remix them to your heart’s content.

Finally, a quick note to current and future engineers at automakers: Do more of this. Ford’s decision to put a printer-friendly slot in its vehicles was bold and extremely useful (even with my above criticism). The aftermarket possibilities here are huge, and while they don’t work in every scenario—like luxury cars—they certainly feel right at home in the Maverick. Plus, let’s be real: The world can always use more makers.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Chrysler 300 Ute Looks Fantastic And Has 425 HP

Believe it or not, you can still order a brand new Chrysler 300 in 2022. The aged sedan starts at $33,740 for the 2022 model year, which could be its final on the market before a potential replacement arrives later this decade. If you are not willing to spend 34 grand on a vehicle that uses technologies from the previous decade, then we have an alternative idea. Why not spend half the money on a Chrysler 300 ute?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Shows Off The Celestiq's $300,000 Cabin

Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.
CARS
The Drive

Here’s Why the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Makes ‘Only’ 700 HP

Ford could’ve easily beat the 702-hp Ram TRX, but it didn’t. What gives?. You won't catch any sane person calling the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R underpowered. Its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 conjures up 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, which is an awful lot more than the EcoBoost V6 makes in the regular Raptor. But knowing that the same engine has 760 hp in the Mustang Shelby GT500, it almost surprised me to see the super truck's output rounded so far down.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Maverick#Fuel Economy#Vehicles
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Limited-Time Menu Item, But There's a Catch

A new item has arrived on the McDonald's menu, but not everyone will be McLovin' it. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has rolled out the all-new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, but unfortunately for most McDonald's fans, placing an order for the new menu item will require a plane ticket and passport.
RESTAURANTS
The Drive

2023 Toyota Crown: A Delightfully Strange, High-Riding Hybrid Sedan

And it’s coming to the U.S. for the first time in 50 years. The 2023 Toyota Crown marks the first time the model has come to the United States in 50 years, albeit in a completely different package. Now it's a full-size hybrid sedan with standard all-wheel drive and an SUV-like ride height. It's essentially a bigger, comfier AMC Eagle for the present age—and an idea that feels like its time has come.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Guy Bought Elvis Presley's Custom Cadillac Wagon From Craigslist

In addition to being The King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis Presley was a huge fan of cars. When it came time to haul his luggage and instruments to the airport, he made sure the trip happened in style in a 1974 Cadillac station wagon conversion. Years later, that vehicle turned up for sale on Craigslist. This video highlights the machine's current owner.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Drive

Forget Boats: Get a Sit-In Jet Ski With a Steering Wheel

This conversion kit turns a Sea-Doo Spark jet ski into a go-kart for the water. Another weekend, another unconventional water craft. Last weekend was a UTV with jet skis for wheels. This weekend, it's a jet ski but with a bucket seat and a steering wheel, turning it into a sort of go-kart for the water. It's called the Spark Evo Jet and it looks like an absolute blast.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Drive

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Adds a 700-HP V8 From the Mustang Shelby GT500

The performance pickup by which others are measured now makes way more power than ever, and it rides on 37-inch tires. After eight years without one, the Ford F-150 Raptor lineup finally has a V8 again. It's potent, too, with 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque coming from 5.2 liters of displacement and an Eaton supercharger. Really, the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is just what we expected, and that's a good thing—just know it'll cost you at least $109,145 to buy one.
CARS
The Drive

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Costs $109,145. That’s a Big Deal

It’s roughly $30,000 more than the Ram TRX, and that’s just the start. We all had a pretty good idea of what the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R would be ahead of its debut. Multiple tips, spottings, and leaked photos let us know that it’d have a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 making at least 700 horsepower, and it wasn’t far-fetched to assume it’d ride on standard 37-inch tires. Even then, I don’t think many guessed that this super truck would carry a six-figure base price. But it does.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Currently Has No Plans To Offer Additional EcoBoost Crate Engines

The turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine is available in a wide variety of Blue Oval vehicles these days, including the Ford Ranger, Ford Bronco, Ford Mustang, Lincoln Corsair, and Ford Explorer, to name a few. But the family of EcoBoost powerplants can be found across the automaker’s entire lineup, and consists of a wide variety of engines with varying levels of displacement and power. However, FoMoCo only sells the 2.3 in crate form, and apparently has no plans to expand its lineup of EcoBoost crate engines, at least for now.
CARS
Motor1.com

GM Designer Imagines Cool Interior That Could've Been Great For Camaro

The official Instagram account for the General Motors Design studios is full of fantastic art. Some of it is rather abstract, while other postings show vehicle exteriors and interiors crafted in detail. This time around, we have a sketch of a pretty snazzy Chevrolet interior. And while there's nothing official regarding the car it belongs to, we can't help thinking this could've been the next-generation Camaro.
HOME & GARDEN
The Drive

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Priced More Like a Supercar at $106,395 and Up

It’s the most expensive Z06 ever but it’s still one of the best performance car bargains. The Corvette Z06 has always been one of the greatest performance car bargains. It's always been priced like a sports car, while packing supercar performance and speed. However, Chevy recently released its pricing for the new C8-generation Corvette Z06 and this time it's priced more like a supercar, starting at $106,395, and it will be available to order starting July 28. That makes it almost $25,000 more than the previous C7-gen Z06.
BUYING CARS
Mental_Floss

What Does Thread Count Really Mean for Bed Sheets—and Does It Even Matter?

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Enter your local Bed Bath & Beyond or scroll through your favorite e-commerce website looking for the best bedding and you’ll be deluged with sales copy that touts thread counts: 300, 800, 1000. Some consumers infer that a lower thread count means sentencing yourself to a string of restless nights by sleeping on what feels like a burlap sack, while a 1000-count bed sheet set belongs in Windsor Castle. But what’s really going on with thread counts? Is it materially relevant, or just material marketing?
LIFESTYLE
Motorious

Dodge Brothers’ Car Comes Home In Pieces, Ends Up Being The Perfect Restoration

How this 1927 Dodge Brothers car became one of the auto industry’s best restorations…. Barney and Barbara Mendez are a couple of classic-loving car enthusiasts in Fresno, California, with a passion for history and style. So naturally, the pair decided that at some point, they'd love to have a classic car, which eventually led to their search. While initially, they were looking for a muscle car capable of laying down impressive times at the drag strip and showing off at the local cars and coffee, they could find something that fit them. That was until an ad popped up for a 1927 Dodge Brothers Sedan, practically the polar opposite of a muscle car. Deciding to check it out anyway because it was close to their home, Barbara instantly fell in love with the old clunker and its story.
FRESNO, CA
The Drive

The Fifth-Gen Buick Regal GS Is a General Motors Rebadge Worth Revisiting

This isn’t your grandmother’s hand-me-down Buick Regal. Well, if it is, we’re jealous. European and Australian cars that have been rebadged for the U.S. market, like the Saturn Astra, Pontiac G8, Pontiac GTO, and Chevy SS, naturally have a layer of coolness. Their origins make for interesting backstories, and they often have unique styling or an added bit of motoring zest. One rebadge that seems to be an overlooked rare bird was the Opel-slash-Vauxhall Insignia which sold as the Buick Regal here in America. This fifth-gen of the legendary domestic nameplate sold between model years 2011 and 2017.
CARS
The Drive

Watch What Happens Inside a Transparent Jet Engine While It Runs

“I was surprised this whole thing worked,” the jet engine’s creator said. Jets fly over us every day, but most of us don't think much about how they work because all the guts are usually hidden away from everyone who isn't a plane mechanic. Wonder no more, thanks to Warped Perception's handy transparent jet engine build.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy