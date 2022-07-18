ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYU6P_0gjtySSd00
1 of 2

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials have ended their search for a woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone last week in a locked car that stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road, authorities said.

No clues to the whereabouts of Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, have emerged since her Ford Focus was found last Thursday with the child and personal items believed to belong to Wilson, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Saturday.

Authorities believe the child was alone in the car for two days.

The search was changed from “active” to “reactive,” meaning that a search could be launched again if officials receive new information or evidence, the statement said.

The statement added that at “this time, there is no evidence of foul play associated with Wilson’s disappearance.”

Wilson’s car was found Thursday on Stampede Road, off the Parks Highway just outside the small community of Healy. Officials believe her vehicle got stuck on Tuesday and that she started walking away from the highway instead of toward it.

The toddler was initially handed over to the state Office of Children’s Services and appeared to be in good health, officials have said.

The child was later reunited with their mother, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Wilson had been watching the child while the mother was working in rural Alaska.

Stampede Road is famous for being the main thoroughfare that adventurers used to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless, a young idealist whose journey on the Stampede Trail ended with his death.

The trail road eventually ends at treacherous Alaska backcountry, where McCandless took shelter in an abandoned city bus after he became trapped by the swollen Teklanika River.

He died of starvation in 1992 and his life and death were made famous by the book “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer and then by the movie directed by Sean Penn.

Over the years, people trying to reach the bus that was located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Healy to pay pilgrimage to McCandless had to be rescued or died. That prompted state officials to remove the bus from the backcountry in 2020.

Comments / 122

YOU KNOW I'M RIGHT!
1d ago

Wait. I’m confused about this. Why did they call off the search for the grandmother just because the child was found safe? Are we not worried about her?

Reply(8)
67
Jack Wade
2d ago

should have stayed with her vehicle in general they always find the vehicle but if you walk away it's hard to find you

Reply(1)
63
Pagan 602
2d ago

Judging from a good amount of these comments, there is no hope for humanity and common sense is not common.

Reply(2)
59
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kinyradio.com

Troopers arrest alleged home robber in Nenana

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was arrested in Nenana Sunday after breaking into a home and stealing, as well as consuming, a number of items within the residence. Troopers said that on Sunday afternoon at 6:05, a burglary alarm was triggered at a residence near mile 325 of the Parks Hwy north of Nenana.
NENANA, AK
The Associated Press

Search on for woman after child, car found stuck in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are searching for a grandmother whose 2-year-old grandchild was found alone and abandoned for two days in a locked car that was stuck in mud on a rural Alaska road. The search for Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, is being concentrated around the community of Healy, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. The abandoned Ford Focus was found Thursday on Stampede Road, just outside Healy and off the Parks Highway. The child appeared to be in good health and was handed over to the state Office of Children’s Services, the statement said. Officials said evidence in the car indicated that the child and car were abandoned Tuesday when the vehicle became stuck, troopers said. There were indications she tried to free the car, Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said.
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

1 Home Destroyed, 155 People Told to Evacuate Alaska Fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One home has been destroyed by a wildfire burning in Alaska’s interior, while a majority of people under evacuation orders are sheltering in place, an official said Friday. The Clear fire is burning near the community of Anderson, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy