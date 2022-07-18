Report: Manchester City Have Official Bid Ready For Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella

Manchester City have an official bid ready for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, after Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal became a done deal in the last hour. City have Cucurella as a main target, and are now expected to finally bid for the Spanish defender.

Brighton are expecting a bid from City for the player, and have been for a number of weeks.

Manchester City are now expected to move for Marc Cucurella IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City now have an official bid ready for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella. City are now ready to begin official talks for the player, after Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal became a done deal.

Pep Guardiola has always had Marc Cucurella as a main target, and City are expected to bid for the player in order to begin negotiations with Brighton.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem for Cucurella and Manchester City, with the player reportedly open to a move to the Etihad.

Brighton are looking for £50million for the player. Manchester City so far have maintained they will not pay this fee.

Manchester City will net £30million from the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and are expected to push that straight towards the transfer of Marc Cucurella.

Manchester City move quick in the market again!

