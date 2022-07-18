ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester City Target Matthijs De Ligt Lands In Germany For Medical With Bayern Munich

Matthijs De Ligt has arrived in Germany ahead of his medical for Bayern Munich. The Dutch defender is expected to complete a deal from Juventus To Bayern this week. Manchester City were interested in the defender, and it was reported they almost made a late bid for him.

City will now likely be content with De Ligt signing due to the fact Nathan Ake is staying at the club, but their failure to sign him may be the only reason Nathan Ake is staying at the club.

De Ligt is close to signing for Bayern Munich. IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Florian Plettenburg, Matthijs De Ligt has landed in Germany ahead of his medical with Bayern Munich. He is expected to sign tomorrow, and meet up with his Bayern team-mates in USA.

The fee for De Ligt is reportedly between €60-80million. Manchester United were reported to have put in a £73million bid for the player, but sources were few and far between on the deal.

De Ligt was certainly a target, along with Pau Torres to replace Nathan Ake. Pau Torres now is a main target for Juventus to replace De Ligt, such is the domino affect of the transfer market.

Manchester City will breathe a sigh of relief Nathan Ake has decided to stay at the club.

