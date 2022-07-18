"Beyond disturbing" - Governor responds to report on Uvalde mass shooting

AUSTIN — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan - “After the tragedy that occurred on May 24 in Uvalde, victims, their families and the community were owed answers and solutions. While the weeks following the devastating event were riddled with misinformation and confusion, the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting recently provided some of the most accurate and detailed information surrounding the shooting in an interim report that was released to the public on July 17. I’m grateful that the committee worked diligently and swiftly to provide the public that much-needed information, which the Texas House will now use to help drive necessary policy conversations related to school safety, mental health, firearm safety and more. Before school starts again in August, schools will already be safer and better equipped to support the mental health of students, teachers and families thanks to an additional $105.5 million our state leadership has earmarked for various school safety and mental health initiatives. As that funding is implemented, the two Texas House committees I’ve directed to spearhead our chamber’s policy discussions — the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety and Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee — will begin those conversations with the public, industry experts and other stakeholders involved in the process. That work will ensure that the Texas House takes a comprehensive, well-informed approach to legislative solutions on this matter when the Legislature convenes in January.” — Speaker Dade Phelan.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO