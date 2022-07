Panel discusses recommendations to update California water laws to address drought and climate change. California’s prolonged drought and the increasing impacts of climate change have some questioning whether California’s current system of water laws is equipped to respond to the state’s ever-evolving hydrology. As it is, one million Californians do not have safe drinking water, our native species are struggling, and farms and cities are faced with increasingly scarce and unpredictable water supplies. The increasing impacts of climate change will only exacerbate these conditions. Recognizing this, the Planning and Conservation League assembled a group of California water law and policy experts to review and make recommendations on how California water law could be updated to account for these unprecedented conditions. In February of 2022, the group released its recommendations.

