Coos County, OR

Coos County seeing rapid spread of BA.5 COVID variant

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS COUNTY, Ore. — The highly contagious BA.5 COVID variant is spreading across the country, and in Coos County, health officials doubt they'll ever have a clear count on just how many cases exist in their cities. Dr. Eric Gleason of Coos Health and Wellness says dropping the...

kcby.com

oregontoday.net

DA News Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting, July 20

Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier plans to hold a news conference Wednesday, July 20, 2 p.m., at the Coos Bay City Hall Council Chambers. According to a news release, the briefing will in regards to “the officer involved shooting that occurred on June 14, 2022. I will announce my findings regarding this incident at that time.” The shooting is in regards to the death of 37-year old Matthew Tyler Mikel, who was a suspect in the death of 34-year old Amber Townsend earlier along the Cape Arago Hwy. Mikel was contacted by law enforcement at the Global Inn in Coos Bay. An altercation reportedly broke out and two officers fired their handguns striking Mikel at least once. He was declared deceased at the hospital.
KCBY

Crews battle hay fire on Hwy 38 in Drain

DRAIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas Fire responded to a hay field fire Tuesday on Highway 38W in Drain. Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. The fire was creeping and estimated to be 1 acre in size, DFPA said. As of 6 p.m., the fire...
DRAIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 18

According to an entry on the CQPD log for July 14, 2:38 a.m., 2nd & Baxter, 37-year old Joshua David Pratt arrested on warrant charging Unlawful Possession of Meth & Failure to Report as Sex Offender, “Pratt was cited in lieu of custody.”. Disorderly. According to an entry on...
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEATH: WOMAN FOUND IN COW CREEK

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Cow Creek near Riddle, Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they were notified that a deceased person had been found in the creek, in the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. O’Dell said authorities responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS

A man was cited for alleged trespassing by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 7:50 a.m. officers contacted the 30-year old as he was sleeping in a business doorway in the 1000 block of Southeast Oak Street. A no trespassing sign was immediately visible. A citation for second-degree criminal trespass was issued and the suspect was released.

