Coos County seeing rapid spread of BA.5 COVID variant

The Coos Bay City Council will meet on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – 7:00 PM, Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the City Council under regular agenda items or public comments are required by City Council Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Remote Attendance Link via Microsoft Teams Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comments; a. Public Comment Form; 3. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of June 21, 2022 Minutes; b. Approval of June 28, 2022 Minutes; c. Approval of July 5, 2022 Minutes; d. Acceptance of June 2022 Financial Reports and Check Registers; 4. Public Hearing to Consider Enactment of Ordinance Amending Camping Regulations in the Coos Bay Municipal Code; 5. Resolution Adopting Council Goal to Establish Uniform Standards for the Placement of Streetlights; 6. City Manager’s Report; 7. Council Comments; 8. Adjourn.
