ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald on whether a miniature long haired dachshund is the right breed for a family

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

This week on Animal House, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald talks about Dachshund. Specifically the Long-backed and short-legged, the Miniature Long Haired Dachshund. It is said that it’s possibly the most glamorous of the Mini Dachshund types, with a shining, silky coat that is straight or with a slight wave.

This is a strong-minded and independent little dog whose natural inclination is to take on the world, and they are totally confident they will win! Clever and quick to learn, but not easy to motivate, the Mini Long Haired Dachshund requires a patient owner with a sense of humor and the time to dedicate to good socialisation and on-going training, entertainment and activity.

Not inclined to warm to strangers quickly, they do adore their owners and family, though are likely to bond more strongly with just one person.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Man dies after crash on 6th Avenue in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound 6th Avenue at the offramp to Interstate 25 before 3:45 a.m. DPD said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Police said one of...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal House#Dachshunds#Miniature#Dog
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Video of Basset Hound Breaking His Puppy Brother Out of His Cage Is Impressive

As much as siblings fight and have their arguments, they're always the first ones to stand by your side. They'll be the first ones you call when you need something or if you're in trouble. And together siblings can brace for anything parents might throw their way. That even includes breaking each other out of a timeout.
ANIMALS
Boston

Puppy abandoned near Boston cemetery finds new home

P.J. the 5-month-old pit bull puppy is now a Rhode Islander. A pit bull puppy that was sick and abandoned in a pet crate near Mount Hope Cemetery last month has found his new home in Rhode Island. The 5-month-old dog, named P.J., was discovered on Walk Hill Street on...
BOSTON, MA
pethelpful.com

Video of German Shepherd's Strong Protective Instinct Has People Cheering

German Shepherd are known for being protective, but a video like the one shared by @lifewithkobi_gsd from Ireland proves that it's so true. It all started when Kobi thought he heard a loud noise back at the house while on a walk. So the pup insisted that he and his Papa turn back and go home, just in case something bad was happening.
ANIMALS
FOX31 Denver

3 places to get gas for under $4 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average. As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.52. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.78, more than $0.25 above the national average.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Suspect arrested in deadly Castle Rock stabbing

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing that occurred behind a business in Castle Rock. On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Castle Rock Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred in a strip mall near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place. The strip mall is home to multiple businesses including Parry’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and a Dollar Tree.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy