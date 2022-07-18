Woman killed in rural Adams Co. crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin Dells woman was killed in a crash south of Adams Saturday night, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Fawn Avenue in the town of Easton.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it appears the driver, Christina Holman, 42, was heading south on Highway 13 when she drove off the road and into a ditch. Her vehicle then hit an embankment and went airborne before coming to a rest upside down in a ditch on Fawn Avenue.

When first responders got to the scene, they found Holman still inside the overturned car. They and bystanders were able to get her out of the vehicle, but she died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it believes speed was a factor in the crash.

