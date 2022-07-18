ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Minority (leader) rules

By Jeremy Wayne
 2 days ago
Straight-talking and fast-talking, assured and with a no-nonsense attitude, Mike Breen was first elected to the Yonkers City Council in 2011. He was reelected in 2015 and in 2018 was honored to be elected among his peers to the position of Minority Leader. WAG caught up with the Republican recently between...

hudsonvalleypress.com

Yonkers Purchases Land to Create Large Parkland

Warning: Undefined array key "id" in /homepages/1/d829385830/htdocs/clickandbuilds/HudsonValleyPress/wp-content/plugins/ap-plugin-scripteo/lib/functions.php on line 2092. YONKERS – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced the City’s agreement to purchase eight parcels of land along the Hudson River in the Ludlow section of the city to be developed into a new waterfront park. The City of Yonkers and Westchester County will develop the property, to be purchased for $13 million, along with adjacent parcels to create 3.8 acres of dedicated parkland, making it the largest expansion of the Yonkers Parks system in decades.
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

Aging graciously at Waterstone of Westchester

The covers are almost off at Waterstone, the swanky new senior independent living community in White Plains, which is slated to open early in 2022. Designed for those age 62 and over, the six-story Waterstone is a luxury hotel-style community, sitting on almost three acres along Bloomingdale Road, within walking distance of downtown shopping and restaurants. Whole Foods Market and The Cheesecake Factory will be pretty much on the doorstep, and The Westchester, White Plains’ posh shopping mall (page36,) is little more than five minutes’ easy saunter away, so that – with the notable exception of an easily “walkable” pharmacy – there will be ample shopping and dining opportunities for most of Waterstone’s lucky residents.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Gothamist

NYC Council members apologize for passing budget with school cuts

City Councilmember Shahana Hanif rallied with parents and other Council members outside the Department of Education's main offices in Manhattan on Monday in opposition to cuts to school budgets. The City Council approved more than $200 million in cuts to schools in the city's budget last month. Parents have sued, seeking a temporary restraining order to preserve funding. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

They Donated to the Brooklyn Democratic Machine. Now They Want to Be Judges.

Aaron Maslow has given a lot to the Brooklyn Democratic Party machine. He’s spent hours binding petition volumes to get candidates supported by the establishment onto the ballot. He’s sat through interminable Zoom meetings to fight progressives demanding rules changes. He’s poured more than $30,000 of his own money into paying for mailers and donating to campaign accounts to help establishment-allied leaders, especially his wife.
BROOKLYN, NY
WestfairOnline

‘Smooth’ passage

On Sept. 3, 2019, the bottom fell out of Richard S. Cohen and Marcia Horowitz’s world. That summer, she had experienced stomach pains and in August had a blood test and a CT scan. On Sept. 3, Cohen met her in a Manhattan coffee shop and together the couple “took that horrid walk you take when the doctor is about to deliver bad news.”
MANHATTAN, NY
WestfairOnline

Powering up a Yonkers waterfront project

The former Glenwood Power Plant is a familiar landmark for the tens of thousands of Metro-North and Amtrak passengers who ride the rails along the Hudson River every day. The plant’s twin smokestacks make it a beacon easily spotted by boaters on the river or landlubbers across the river to the west. The plant is even more familiar to Yonkers residents who live nearby and have seen the deterioration that has taken place.
1010WINS

Man plunges to death from Brooklyn NYCHA building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man plummeted to his death from a Brooklyn public housing building on Wednesday morning, police said. The unidentified man plunged from a building at Dumont and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville around 9:45 a.m. The man was found unconscious and unresponsive behind a New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
WestfairOnline

White Plains real estate lawyers sue landlord over dumpster debris

Two White Plains law firms are demanding nearly $136,000 from their landlord for allegedly operating a dirty, rodent-infested building. Rosman Legal P.C., operated by Robert S. Rosman, and the Law Office of Peter Spino Jr. claim they have been denied the “peaceful and quiet enjoyment” of their office, in a July 10 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court against Empire South Broadway LLC.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

Mr. Yonkers

In 1642, a pregnant, young woman ran away from her service at Rensselaerswyck — an estate founded by diamond merchant Kiliaen van Rensselaer outside what is now Albany — to New Amsterdam on the tip of Manhattan Island. Although he lived in Amsterdam, Van Rensselaer, a founding member of the Dutch West India Co., micromanaged his land and workers from across the Atlantic. Indeed, he had hired a young, up-and-coming lawyer to help with this very purpose.
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

Where jobs are job one

At first glance, Adriaen van der Donck, Bernard “Bernie” Glassman and Joseph D. “Joe” Kenner wouldn’t seem to have much in common other than terrific smarts and success in their individual business fields. Van der Donck (circa 1618-55) was a 17th-century Dutch lawyer, a doctor...
YONKERS, NY
NY1

Bronx politician guilty of helping alleged Genovese associate

Former Bronx Assemblyman Luis Diaz pleaded guilty to defrauding New York State Supreme Court in the Bronx, forcing him to resign from his lifetime appointment as Bronx County Clerk and barring him from ever holding office again, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday. Diaz, 69, “knowingly defrauded the court,”...
BRONX, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $75M in Awards to Develop New Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced funding awards of up to $75 million to create nine new Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers across the State that will assist any adult, child, or adolescent experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The centers will provide evaluation, care, and treatment in a safe and welcoming environment, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
HEALTH
