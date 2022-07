Nowadays, with all that's happening in the world, you might feel like perking up by having a drink. But there are many different types of alcoholic beverages, and picking your suitable "poison" can be a bit overwhelming. For starters, are you familiar with the term kräuterlikör? TasteAtlas says it refers to various "European herb liqueurs, predominantly German," that were created as "medical remedies." You've undoubtedly heard of the most popular kräuterlikör brand, the famous Jägermeister, but there are others, such as Becherovka, Kuemmerling, and Underberg.

