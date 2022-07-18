ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Watters Drafted by the Athletics

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 2 days ago

On Monday, the Oakland Athletics selected West Virginia starting pitcher Jacob Watters in the fourth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Watters appeared on the Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List but in need, made the transition to day one weekend starter by the start of Big 12 Conference play. He ended the season 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA and 75 strikeouts, including a career-high 15 strikeouts against Texas. The Rocky Gap, Virginia native holds a 5.27 ERA at WVU with a 7-8 record and 139 strikeouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3Kgv_0gjtvy3200
West Virginia pitcher Jacob Watters. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

He's made two appearances for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League over the summer, allowing two runs and striking out nine in six innings of work.

Watters has two years of eligibility remaining and has the option to return to compete at the collegiate level.

