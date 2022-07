BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michele “Mitzi” Bryan of Bessemer passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, July 17, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 16, 1946 to the late Maurice and Martha (Yeager) Fountaine. Mitzi was married...

