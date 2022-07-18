Teaching kids situational awareness

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off. A Ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ set those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’

