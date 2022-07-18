Teaching kids situational awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy toured Step2 in Reno on Wednesday. The nonprofit helps women struggled with abuse get back on their feet, stopping the cycle of addiction and violence. In total, they have changed the lives of more than 4,500 local women, offering...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stacy Nauyoks lives in Carson City and decided to apply for a remote job through Kelly Services. “I just wanted a job to make money to go see my boy,” she said. Her son is 18 years old and will graduate from boot camp and...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Emmy MacPherson owns Emmy’s Flower Truck, an old Volkswagen that’s been converted into a flower shop on wheels. “Daisy,” as the truck is affectionately named, stops at local events, fairs and festivals. There, customers can pick out their own flowers and make their own arrangements. But with so many flowers and greenery to choose from, how do you know where to start?
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan has launched his “Safer Sparks and Community Tour.” Over the next few months, he plans to meet with business leaders and community members to hear their concerns and discuss ways his office can help meet their needs. Duncan says,...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An order is now in place to reduce negative human-bear interactions. The Lake Tahoe Forest Service is requiring bear canisters for overnight visitors heading to Desolation Wilderness. “In recent years, the bears in Desolation Wilderness have become more aggressive in their search for food,” said Lisa...
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is putting out the call for donations. This local nonprofit is the largest provider of human services in the northern Nevada community. It provides a food pantry, St. Vincent’s dining room, immigration legal services, a benefits enrollment center, and...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with an influx of animals and a decrease in adoptions, the shelter said Monday, and attributed the problem to the housing crisis and the state of the economy. In a press release, the shelter said:. We are also seeing a...
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Oregon woman who was arrested on drug charges in March is Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s “Warrant Wednesday Suspect.”. WCSO is looking for Tanis Hershkowitz, who was 46 at the time of her arrest on March 25. Hershkowitz recently contacted the Tribune...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come see all that downtown Sparks has to offer artists and fans of art. The Sparks Art Walk is an experiential destination with visual arts, history, performances, film, food, and tasty beverages. Victorian Square has a wealth of opportunities for artists to show case their work inside local businesses and galleries.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Lung Association has reported Reno to be in the top 25 most air polluted cities. A report of air quality is measured on a bi-annual basis. In the ALA air quality report card, smog and soot are measured. They found Reno to be 12th in the nation for having the worst particle pollution or soot. In this year’s air quality report card, they also found nine million people to be impacted by particle pollutants.
RENO, NV (July 20, 2022) – On Saturday, two people sustained injuries after a rollover crash on Trademark Drive, police said. The incident occurred around 10:26 p.m. along Trademark Drive and Double Diamond Parkway, July 9th. Furthermore, according to reports, one car ran through a posted stop sign and...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Safe Embrace (SE) has until August 15 to get a Special Use Permit (SUP), after a judge signed a cease and desist order requiring the nonprofit’s safe house to close last month. The order was granted after homeowners filed a lawsuit in 2019 claiming the...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundreds of collectors from across the country will converge at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa for the 2022 American Political Items Collectors (APIC) National Convention. Thousands of political buttons, posters, and other memorabilia, pop culture, patriotic, and historical items will be available for sale and on display.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures were taken last year outside our studios of flakes falling from the sky. They were not captured in the wintertime. It was August 6, 2021—ash from the Dixie Fire. The fire which would be the largest in terms of acreage and cost for California,...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. July 19, 2022 at the store on Baring Boulevard near N. McCarran Boulevard. Police said the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded...
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many of us to our core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released Sunday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it. While they never want a mass...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are looking for the suspect wanted in connection with a robbery Monday night at a Pizza Hut in Sparks. It happened around 9:15 on July 18, 2022 at the location on E. Prater Way near N. McCarran Boulevard. A witness says the suspect walked into...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off. A Ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ set those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of the old Moana Pool show just how rundown the facility had become before its demolition in 2012. Too expensive to repair, most people would say the removal of a swimming facility in our area would be a loss. It was. But now a new...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Myron Dewey, an outspoken Native American activist, was killed in a car crash last September when another vehicle ran into his vehicle. For months, nobody was charged for the crash and his family thought that might be the end of the case. But ten months later, the driver was just charged. This came after deputies told Dewey's family that they were reopening the case.
Comments / 0