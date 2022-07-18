ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Teaching kids situational awareness

By Rebecca Kitchen
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There have been a lot of stories in the news lately prompting a lot...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Gov. Sisolak ‘proud’ of Step2′s efforts in the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy toured Step2 in Reno on Wednesday. The nonprofit helps women struggled with abuse get back on their feet, stopping the cycle of addiction and violence. In total, they have changed the lives of more than 4,500 local women, offering...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Looking for a job online? Watch out for this hiring scam

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stacy Nauyoks lives in Carson City and decided to apply for a remote job through Kelly Services. “I just wanted a job to make money to go see my boy,” she said. Her son is 18 years old and will graduate from boot camp and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Growing Up Reno: Emmy MacPherson teaches the art of making beautiful flower arrangements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Emmy MacPherson owns Emmy’s Flower Truck, an old Volkswagen that’s been converted into a flower shop on wheels. “Daisy,” as the truck is affectionately named, stops at local events, fairs and festivals. There, customers can pick out their own flowers and make their own arrangements. But with so many flowers and greenery to choose from, how do you know where to start?
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City Attorney Launches “Safer Sparks and Community Tour”

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan has launched his “Safer Sparks and Community Tour.” Over the next few months, he plans to meet with business leaders and community members to hear their concerns and discuss ways his office can help meet their needs. Duncan says,...
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Health
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
KOLO TV Reno

Bear canisters now required for overnight trips in Desolation Wilderness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An order is now in place to reduce negative human-bear interactions. The Lake Tahoe Forest Service is requiring bear canisters for overnight visitors heading to Desolation Wilderness. “In recent years, the bears in Desolation Wilderness have become more aggressive in their search for food,” said Lisa...
ANIMALS
KOLO TV Reno

Catholic Charities summer cleaning

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is putting out the call for donations. This local nonprofit is the largest provider of human services in the northern Nevada community. It provides a food pantry, St. Vincent’s dining room, immigration legal services, a benefits enrollment center, and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society offers free adoptions to help with influx of pets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with an influx of animals and a decrease in adoptions, the shelter said Monday, and attributed the problem to the housing crisis and the state of the economy. In a press release, the shelter said:. We are also seeing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Situational Awareness#Reno Dads#Kolo 8 News Now
KOLO TV Reno

Get your walking shoes ready for the July Sparks Art Walk as part of Artown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come see all that downtown Sparks has to offer artists and fans of art. The Sparks Art Walk is an experiential destination with visual arts, history, performances, film, food, and tasty beverages. Victorian Square has a wealth of opportunities for artists to show case their work inside local businesses and galleries.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Report ranks Reno 12th in the nation for particle pollution

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Lung Association has reported Reno to be in the top 25 most air polluted cities. A report of air quality is measured on a bi-annual basis. In the ALA air quality report card, smog and soot are measured. They found Reno to be 12th in the nation for having the worst particle pollution or soot. In this year’s air quality report card, they also found nine million people to be impacted by particle pollutants.
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Rollover Crash on Trademark Drive [Reno, NV]

RENO, NV (July 20, 2022) – On Saturday, two people sustained injuries after a rollover crash on Trademark Drive, police said. The incident occurred around 10:26 p.m. along Trademark Drive and Double Diamond Parkway, July 9th. Furthermore, according to reports, one car ran through a posted stop sign and...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KOLO TV Reno

Political memorabilia convention comes to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundreds of collectors from across the country will converge at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa for the 2022 American Political Items Collectors (APIC) National Convention. Thousands of political buttons, posters, and other memorabilia, pop culture, patriotic, and historical items will be available for sale and on display.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One year ago on July 13, 2021 the Dixie Fire began

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures were taken last year outside our studios of flakes falling from the sky. They were not captured in the wintertime. It was August 6, 2021—ash from the Dixie Fire. The fire which would be the largest in terms of acreage and cost for California,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. July 19, 2022 at the store on Baring Boulevard near N. McCarran Boulevard. Police said the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff responds to Uvalde report

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many of us to our core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released Sunday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it. While they never want a mass...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police searching for suspect in Pizza Hut robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are looking for the suspect wanted in connection with a robbery Monday night at a Pizza Hut in Sparks. It happened around 9:15 on July 18, 2022 at the location on E. Prater Way near N. McCarran Boulevard. A witness says the suspect walked into...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fireworks caused the ‘Skystone Fire’

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off. A Ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ set those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Moana Pool a decade in the making

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of the old Moana Pool show just how rundown the facility had become before its demolition in 2012. Too expensive to repair, most people would say the removal of a swimming facility in our area would be a loss. It was. But now a new...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Driver just charged, accused of killing Nevada activist

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Myron Dewey, an outspoken Native American activist, was killed in a car crash last September when another vehicle ran into his vehicle. For months, nobody was charged for the crash and his family thought that might be the end of the case. But ten months later, the driver was just charged. This came after deputies told Dewey's family that they were reopening the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy