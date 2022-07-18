ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

Police identify woman found fatally shot in West Allis; suspect arrested

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 24-year-old woman found shot to death in West Allis. Police say West Allis detectives and SWAT personnel arrested a 25-year-old Milwaukee man at an area hotel. The suspect and victim were...

cbs58.com

CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating double fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men are dead early Friday morning after a double shooting incident on the city's north side. According to police, two men were shot and critically injured near W. Fond Du Lac Ave. and W. Congress St. around 12:45 a.m. The victims were a 37-year-old Wauwatosa...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Man in Milwaukee charged for killing two people last weekend

A man in Milwaukee has been charged in connection to 2 homicides that happened last weekend just 30 minutes apart from each other. 61-year-old Allen Grant is facing a total 6 charges including 2 counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the July 8 incidents. The first shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 65th and Carmen. Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument. Almost 30 minutes later Grant shot and killed a 66-year-old woman near 44th and Meinecke, according to the criminal complaint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

24-year-old woman fatally shot near 17th and Wright

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 17th and Wright Thursday afternoon, July 21. Police say a 24-year-old woman was fatally shot and pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect arrested in homicide of 19-year-old Navy sailor in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis Police Department has arrested a suspect in the homicide of 19-year-old Phoenix Castanon. Castanon was fatally shot near 84th and Becher on May 8 after confronting a man who was reportedly harassing a female friend. WAPD detectives and SWAT personnel arrested...
WEST ALLIS, WI
TMJ4 News

Armed carjacking leads to police pursuit, arrest in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect is in custody after an armed carjacking led to a police chase Thursday morning. Officials with the police department posted the news to Twitter saying there is no threat to the public, but there was a large police presence near Washington and Green Bay Roads.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Homicide suspect shoots himself near 26th and Highland, in critical condition

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There was a large police presence in the area of 26th Street and Highland Avenue Wednesday, July 20. Dozens of officers and squad cars were on scene. Shortly after the fatal shooting on 34th and National, Milwaukee police encountered a suspected shooter, a 62-year-old Milwaukee man, near 26th and Highland.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail vandal arrested; threw trash can at entry door

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody for allegedly smashing an entry door at the Milwaukee County Jail early Thursday, July 21. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department shared information about this incident. They say shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the man approached the front door of the Milwaukee County Jail and "rang" the intercom. When asked what business he had at the facility, the individual replied that he had no business there, but demanded to be let in. After being told the facility was closed unless he had business there, the individual became visibly irate, picked up a nearby trash can, and threw it into the entry door, shattering the glass. The individual fled on foot.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating early morning fatal stabbing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 13th St. and W. Granada St. around 3 a.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a fatal stab injury, and despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Franklin police seek help locating endangered missing man

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Franklin police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered missing person. Authorities say 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman was last seen outside his apartment building near the Priests of the Sacred Heart monastery on Highway 100 and W. Rawson Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

Two dead following domestic incident near 39th and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are dead following a domestic incident late Tuesday night. Milwaukee police were called out for a welfare check near N. 39th St. and W. Center St. around 10:30 p.m. Officers discovered two deceased victims inside the residence. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman identified as Alwiya...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing; Milwaukee man's family pleads for answers

MILWAUKEE - Police said a road rage incident is to blame for a 50-year-old Milwaukee man's death Tuesday, July 19. The man's family told FOX6 News that he and four of his kids were in a van headed to a birthday party. When they reached 87th and Mill, everything changed.
MILWAUKEE, WI

