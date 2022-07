Yesterday afternoon, it was reported by our friends a KTVB7 that West Ada School District approved a pay raise for district staff. The change will include a base pay rate of $15 per hour. Now, it’s no secret that our teachers and school staff are important. With a lot of attention focused on the safety of our schools lately, there is no doubt that school employees deserve to be compensated accordingly, especially our teachers.

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO