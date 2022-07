HANOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire police arrested a man on Wednesday after he was overheard threatening to harm himself and 'shoot up' a restaurant in Hanover. The Hanover Police Department said it was informed by Lebanon police that they had received an anonymous complaint about Jonathan Nolen of Lebanon after he made a comment about taking revenge against a person he believed to be at Ramunto's Brick & Brew Restaurant on South Street.

HANOVER, NH ・ 8 HOURS AGO