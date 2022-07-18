Ben Hughes gives shorthanded Minnetonka Millers a lift

St. Louis Park’s amateur baseball team wondered about “the new catcher” on the Minnetonka Millers amateur squad before a showdown game in the Riverview League July 14 at Minnetonka.

Upon further scrutiny, the Pirates noticed that Ben Hughes, one of the top five Class A amateur pitchers in the state, had donned the catcher’s gear.

“Even when we have to make adjustments because guys aren’t available, we’re still running a great team out there,” Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy said.

Hughes had not caught in years, and he seldom picks up a bat, but that didn’t stop him from being a major contributor in the Millers’ 5-4 victory over Park.

“It has been a while since I’ve put on the gear,” said Hughes, a former pro pitcher in the Colorado Rockies organization. “But I had fun doing it. It was a chance to be involved another way.”

In the third inning, Hughes was batting at one of the most important times in the game. With bases loaded and one out, he hit a ground ball to second base. Park’s fielder tried for the double play, which would have ended the inning. The Pirates got one out, but the relay sailed wide of first base and Minnetonka scored two runs to take a 4-3 lead. Each team would add a run for the 5-4 final.

Hughes’ value behind the plate proved greater than his offense. For the first six innings, he guided 6-foot-6 rookie Sam Schlecht through the process. Then, Donny Erdall took the ball for the last three innings and slammed the door on Park with his legendary slider.

“Ben worked his tail off tonight,” Erdall said. “I didn’t shake him off once. His knowledge of pitching is more than anyone’ else’s after he came back from the Rockies.”

Hughes loved catching for Erdall and was equally pleased to get a look at Schlecht from a catcher’s perspective.

“Sam has really good stuff,” Hughes said. “He will have a nice career at the University of St. Thomas.”

For the State Class A Tournament in August, Hughes is not likely to be involved as a catcher. His role will be to make one or two starts on the mound, as he strives to make Minnetonka the state champion for the 16th time in franchise history.