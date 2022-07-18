ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Flying Gobblers made it to State Championships

By John Woodrow
Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 2 days ago

The Aitkin Gobblers Flying 10s made it all the way to the State Championship game July 10 before dropping a pair of games to Sartell to finish second in St. Peter.

Aitkin had beaten the Swarm in the semi-finals, but after working their way back to the title matchup, Sartell beat Aitkin 10-4 and 6-3 to claim the championship.

It was a great weekend for the ladies and their coaches, Head Coach Emily Kyylonen and her assistants Wes Hoppe, Tony Klee and Tim Shereck.

Aitkin won the first five games before meeting up with the Swarm who proved to be too much in the title series.

Let’s look at how the tourney went for the Gobblers:

• Game five saw the Flying Gobblers edge Sartell on a walk-off 7-6 to put Aitkin into the Championship game.

• Aitkin continued to play well, beating St. Peter 9-2 to get them into the unbeaten game. Elsie Kyylonen pitched a beauty for Aitkin.

• Sunday’s first action saw Aitkin beat Mankato 10-5 as Natalie Wenzel and Natalie Shereck provided some great defense and Eleanor Hughes and Lynae Kinzer provided most of the offense. That win got Aitkin into the final 12 teams.

• The Aitkin 10-U Flying Gobblers opened the State Tournament with a pair of wins July 9. In the opener, it was Aitkin recording a 14-8 win over St. Peter. Elsie Kyylonen recorded 10 strikeouts and Abby Krohn had two hits. Game two saw Kenzie Klee strike out seven and the Gobblers earned the walk-off victory. Averi Winter knocked in the tying run in the seventh as they beat Bloomington 6-5.

Eleanor Hughes
