Florida State

Florida AG Moody urges Biden to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction

By Adam Shaw
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling for illicit fentanyl to be declared a weapon of mass destruction after two mass overdoses in her state -- and amid an increase in overdoses attributed to the deadly drug. Moody is urging President Biden to either use executive authority or...

