Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck join the list of celebs who tied the knot in Las Vegas
By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
2 days ago
Earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a pretend wedding in Las Vegas that took the entertainment industry by storm. Fans were shocked to hear that the celebrity couple famous for luxurious holiday getaways and a $1 million engagement ring opted for a low-key, secret elopement instead of a high-brow affair. While KRAVIS took a few days to confirm that they didn’t get legally married, other stars did secure a marriage license and got hitched in Vegas.
This past weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck joined the list of celebrities that decided a Las Vegas chapel was the special place to officiate their love. Lopez announced their marriage on her newsletter, where she told her fans: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another.”
With the help of the analysts at Lawsuit.org , we bring you a collection of the most talked-about legal celebrity weddings in Sin City. Scroll below to see the long list of some of the most notable couples:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in a Las Vegas drive-through chapel late on Saturday night, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage on Sunday in her newsletter for her fans, On the J Lo,...
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to dive back into their romantic relationship, the celebrity couple made a series of changes in their personal lives, including spending a lot of time with their new blended family, and while it takes times for families to unite following new...
After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
Ben Affleck gave the first glimpse of his wedding band after his surprise Las Vegas nuptials to Jennifer Lopez. The “Deep Water” star was driving around Los Angeles and happened to stick his left hand out of his car window, prompting a paparazzo to snap a photo. Affleck...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
More anniversaries than one? While applying for a marriage license, Ben Affleck listed his date of divorce from Jennifer Garner as exactly nine years before his wedding to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck, 49, who exchanged vows with Lopez, 52, on Saturday, July 16, in Las Vegas, wrote that he divorced Garner,...
