Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck join the list of celebs who tied the knot in Las Vegas

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

Earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a pretend wedding in Las Vegas that took the entertainment industry by storm. Fans were shocked to hear that the celebrity couple famous for luxurious holiday getaways and a $1 million engagement ring opted for a low-key, secret elopement instead of a high-brow affair. While KRAVIS took a few days to confirm that they didn’t get legally married, other stars did secure a marriage license and got hitched in Vegas.

This past weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck joined the list of celebrities that decided a Las Vegas chapel was the special place to officiate their love. Lopez announced their marriage on her newsletter, where she told her fans: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another.”

With the help of the analysts at Lawsuit.org , we bring you a collection of the most talked-about legal celebrity weddings in Sin City. Scroll below to see the long list of some of the most notable couples:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Status: Just married

The famous couple who rekindled their love after more than a decade apart, were wed this past Saturday, July 16th, 2022 in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Status: Together

Time: 3 years this June

This couple famously had two wedding ceremonies. The first was a small Vegas elopement, followed by a ceremony Frace on June 29, 2019.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Status: Divorced

Time: 55 hours

These two briefly married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled after just 55 hours.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Status: Together

Time: 26 years this May

This famous couple got married in Vegas in 1996 and have been together since.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Status: Divorced

Time: 11 years

This iconic couple married at the Golden Nugget hotel in the late 80s. They were married for about ten years. In Demi’s 2019 autobiography, she says, “We were moving to the gambling tables when Bruce said, ‘I think we should get married.’ We’d been joking about it on the flight there, but suddenly it didn’t seem like he was kidding.”

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra

Status: Divorced

Time: 9 days

Rodman and Electra eloped at Chapel of the Flowers on November 14, 1998, and filed an annulment nine days later. They later reconciled but ultimately divorced in April of 1999.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Status: Divorced

Time: 3 years

Jolie and Thornton married in 2000 at the Little Church of the West Wedding Chapel, but it didn’t last for very long. Their divorce was finalized in 2003.

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Status: Together

Time: 2 years this September

The two married in Vegas in 2020 and later shared private pictures from the event of things such as the flower girl and the post-wedding meal of In-N-Out.

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

Status: Divorced

Time: 4 years

Cher and Gregg Allman

Status: Divorced

Time: 9 days

