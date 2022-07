MCC launches I-BEST program for students to complete GED, certificate simultaneously ￼

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation announced today that it will reduce water releases from Davis Dam on July 19 and Aug. 16. Releases at the dam will slow to 1,300 cubic feet per second beginning at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both dates. As water levels fall, access to the Colorado River below Davis Dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution. Lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars and unstable riverbanks until flows return to normal levels. Floating debris may also pose potential hazards.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO