PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was critically injured after a fight escalated into a shooting last night in Woodbridge. Officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments on Jeffries Road in Woodbridge at 9:11 p.m. on Monday, July 18, to investigate a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO