ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

County Executive Candidates Make Last Pitches on Eve of Primary Election Day

By Michelle Queen
mymcmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery Community Media reached out to the six candidates running for Montgomery County Executive to get their last pitch to voters prior to Tuesday’s...

www.mymcmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Hans Riemer Concedes County Executive Democratic Primary; David Blair Narrowly Leads Marc Elrich With Mail-In/Provisional Ballots Not Yet Counted

Hans Riemer has officially conceded in the still-to-be determined Democratic primary for Montgomery County Exefutive. Riemer received 14,911 (20.4%) votes, coming in third behind David Blair (28,961, 39.63%) and incumbent Marc Elrich (27,770, 38%) with all 258 Election Day precincts reporting. The mail-in and provisional ballots still have to be counted. Riemer’s message can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Former Councilmember, County Executive Candidate Floreen Discusses Primary

Tuesday was Maryland’s 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election. On Wednesday, MyMCM talked to Nancy Floreen, former Montgomery County Councilmember and 2018 County Executive candidate, about results so far and what they could mean for Montgomery County. Election numbers so far are not final. Mail-in ballots cannot be counted until Thursday...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Mail-in ballot canvassing starts in Maryland. What does that mean?

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Campaigns across the state will be watching closely Thursday as local election boards start counting tens of thousands of mail ballots. In several close races across...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
mymcmedia.org

Board of Elections: ‘We are Counting Ballots’

Votes are being counted in the July 19 Gubernatorial Primary Election for several county races. Dr. Gilberto Zelaya from the Montgomery County Board of Elections told MyMCM that final results could take several weeks. He asks voters to be patient. Mail-in ballots will start being counted Thursday at 10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

3 Incumbent Councilmembers Lead At-Large Race, Tom Hucker Trailing

County Council Incumbents Evan Glass, Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz are leading in the Democratic race for the four council at-large seats, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary from the Maryland Board of Elections. Councilmember Tom Hucker currently ranks sixth out of eight candidates. Results as of 11:15...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mail-in ballot counting begins in Maryland with some races undecided

BALTIMORE -- Elections workers across Maryland began counting thousands of mail-in ballots Thursday morning, two days after the primary election. By law, the ballot counting process could not begin any earlier after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a measure to do so out of concerns surrounding election security.In Baltimore City, elections chief Armstead Jones said things were going smoothly. He said elections workers would likely work until 6 p.m. each day and may take a break on Sunday."Normally this process can go three weeks, but I don't think it will go three weeks because of the low turnout," Jones told WJZ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat

Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
mymcmedia.org

Takoma Park Voters Discuss Issues, Candidates

Many voters at Takoma Park Middle School on Piney Branch Road said they were concerned with affordable housing, women’s rights, education and other social issues as they cast their ballots. Voting appeared light for much of the day. At 11 a.m., 83 residents had voted. As a school teacher,...
TAKOMA PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy