Benton County, AR

NWA doctor pleads not guilty to three sexual assault charges

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Adam Maass, 51, an endocrinologist and partner with Main Street Medical Associates in Cave Springs, entered a not-guilty plea to three felony sexual assault charges in Benton County Circuit Court on July 18.

According to an affidavit, the Cave Springs Police Department received a complaint in February 2022 that Dr. Maass touched a woman’s breast without her consent while performing a medical exam. The woman told investigators that the assault took place at 165 S. Main Street in Cave Springs in March 2021.

Maass was arrested on June 8, and additional charges were filed against him in Washington County two days later. On June 29, he appeared in Washington County Court and entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of second degree sexual assault.

Since 2007, at least seven victims have filed formal complaints against Maass with the Arkansas State Medical Board, and the board suspended his license in August 2021. In December 2021, his license was reinstated after a review determined that the original complaint “did not rise to the level of ‘gross negligence or ignorant malpractice’ which is required for disciplinary action to be taken under the Arkansas medical practices act.”

Over the course of their investigation, Benton County prosecutors spoke with a total of 12 women who lodged similar complaints against Maass.

His next appearance in Benton County court is set for September 6.

