ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

What I Wish My Dad Did More When I Was Little

Fatherly
Fatherly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a parent, you’ll never get everything right. There are wins and losses and at the end you hope the scoreboard is in your favor. Part of notching that win is hearing from other dads about, say, their biggest regrets or hearing from adults about what they wish their dads did...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 2

Related
Upworthy

First-time babysitter 'lost her mind' after parent paid her $350. She had only expected $20.

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Fatherhood#Toys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Country
Brazil
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

Fatherly

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy