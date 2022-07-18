ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Child, 4, dies after falling from Mount Pleasant apartment window

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANAZn_0gjtrlxf00

Editor’s note: This is an update to a story we previously reported on Saturday.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a four-year-old child has died after falling from an apartment window over the weekend in Mount Pleasant.

Emergency crews responded to the Oyster Park Apartment complex around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports that a child had fallen from a fourth-floor apartment.

While police initially said the child was taken to an area hospital alive, they reported Monday that the child had since passed away.

A spokesman for the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the fall happened after the child leaned on the screen of an open window and fell to the ground.

The fall was ruled accidental. “Our hearts go out to the child’s family after this tragic incident,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD. “Our department will be available to assist the family during this difficult time.”

Victim advocates from the Mount Pleasant Police Department also responded to be with the family.

Comments / 6

Common|Sense
2d ago

Man this is sad. My condolences to the family. I hate seeing depressing stories like this.

Reply
5
Michelle D
2d ago

I'm so, so sorry. Our family will be lifting up all who are hurting and affected by this horrible tragedy. 🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Worker dies after falling into ship’s smokestack

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man died after falling into one of the smokestacks of a ship. A police report states officers responded to Dry Dock Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to an industrial accident. Officers say a coworker working with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Accidents
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

Swim instructor saves child from drowning at West Ashley pool

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCIV) — A terrifying moment at a West Ashley pool turned a swim instructor into a hero. Melissa Macdonald, a swim instructor and lifeguard of eight years, saved an 11-year-old girl from drowning last Thursday. She said it was one of the most terrifying days on the job.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Oyster Park Apartment
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Lanes back open on Highway 17S near Boone Hall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says lanes are back open on Highway 17 South Wednesday afternoon. A four-vehicle crash happened near Boone Hall; police reported the crash around 5:00 p.m. There is no official word yet on injuries related to the crash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fire damages home on Delancey Circle in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday afternoon in North Charleston. Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department said crews responded to a home on Delancey Circle around 4:17 p.m. after receiving a call about a house fire. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home with heavy […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in the theft of a Rolex watch. The theft happened on May 23 at Charleston Gold and Diamond Exchange, Mount Pleasant Police said on their Facebook page. Police did not provide further details...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: Suspicious package was ‘large fuse’ inside Ashley Ridge High School

UPDATE: Officials tell News 2 that a large fuse, which would normally be used for stadium lighting, was discovered inside the school’s main building. Crews are clearing the scene. — SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at Ashley Ridge High School. Law enforcement officials are working to determine the contents of […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown County deputies investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim showed up Monday night at a hospital in Georgetown County. Sheriff’s deputies responded after the person sought treatment at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, and investigators are working to determine the location and details of the incident. No other details were provided.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Four Injured In North Charleston Shooting Outside Nightclub

(North Charleston, SC)-- Four people are injured after a shooting outside of a North Charleston nightclub. Police responded to La Creme Lounge just after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found three people with gunshot wounds in the nightclub's parking lot, and a fourth victim later arrived at the hospital. An investigation...
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy