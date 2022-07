NEW YORK -- Longtime New York Mets Spanish broadcaster Juan Alicea died Monday, the team said. He was 85. The Mets said Alicea died in his sleep at home in Florida. Alicea joined the Mets in April 1969, the season they won their first World Series championship, and worked in the scouting and community relations departments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO