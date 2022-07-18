ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 10 News KGTV

Bodycam footage shows officer firing at fleeing suspect in Bay Terraces

By Krista Summerville
 2 days ago
San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has released bodycam footage of a shooting involving officers at an apartment complex in the Bay Terraces neighborhood earlier this month.

It happened on Thursday, July 7 in the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

In the video, when officers arrived on scene, they approached 44-year-old Maurice Littlejohn near the apartment of the initial radio call. Littlejohn threatened the officers with a cane and then a knife. That's when one of the officers is seen deploying a taser witch had no effect on Littlejohn.

WARNING: The video includes graphic content and explicit language, viewers discretion is advised.

Littlejohn took off running through the complex with the officers in pursuit. As Littlejohn was running, he reached into his waist band and pulled out an object believed to be a firearm. At this point, one officer fired two to three rounds from his service weapon at Littlejohn. Littlejohn was not struck by the rounds.

Officers arrested him at the intersection of South Meadowbrook Drive and Brookhaven Road.

Sheriff’s officials said Littlejohn was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and he was later booked into San Diego Central Jail on assault and resisting arrest charges.

The incident is being investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office is also monitoring the investigation.

Comments / 12

2d ago

Unfortunate incident but that’s the risk you take by running and reaching into your waist band which the majority of people keep their firearms whether its legally concealed or not.

Reply
7
Tyrone Davidson
2d ago

When will you boys learn to follow orders, you will get shot if you, in anyway, make the officer fear for his or her life!

Reply(3)
12
