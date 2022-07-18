ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Notebook: What Brian Kelly Addressed During SEC Media Day

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 2 days ago

LSU head coach Brian Kelly addressed a number of topics during his SEC Media Day debut. Discussing the quarterback competition, retaining offensive line coach Brad Davis and the depth of the secondary, these three topics certainly stood out most.

Of course, the “southern accent” was brought up on multiple occasions where Kelly just brushed it off and moved onto the next, but all in all, Kelly hit on key subjects this LSU community has been seeking answers to.

Here are a few topics of discussion that Kelly spoke on Monday morning:

The Quarterback Battle

“We have four quarterbacks. The spring really was for us to lay down our offense. We weren't really going to gear it towards any particular skill set,” Kelly said. “I feel much better about the depth in the quarterback situation. Daniels was really the only quarterback that had any experience. We're young and inexperienced at that position. I think the depth at the quarterback position is much different. Jayden and certainly Myles bring us obvious starting experience. Garrett obviously for me is an exciting quarterback. Walker is a true freshman, but there's great depth there.”

This obviously answered the questions regarding the offensive playbook and how it differs between each of the quarterbacks. Kelly also hit on the game plan of the signal-callers and what he expects of them come fall camp.

“Number one, they got to take care of the football. Number two, they have to get the ball to playmakers. I have playmakers on offense that are already in place,” Kelly said. “They've got to get the ball to the playmakers. Number three, they've got to make plays, that quarterback. The ultimate decision-making on who that quarterback is, he'll have to hit those three notes. I think all of these guys can do that. We'll have to put them in that position so we can evaluate that.”

Kelly hit on the quarterback competition a number of times throughout Monday’s press conference, certainly shining light on a battle the entire country is monitoring.

Retaining Offensive Line Coach Brad Davis

“Brad was the interim head coach. I got a chance to see him in a different capacity, much more of a, I would say, leadership capacity where he got an opportunity to really touch all of the players,” Kelly said of Davis. “I really loved his ability to reach players. I felt like if he could reach all of those players, how well would he do with 15 to 18 players.”

Another key component to retaining Davis was his relationship with Sam Pittman, who Kelly believes is at the top of the list when it comes to assistant coaches.

“Also, he worked for Sam. I consider Sam Pittman one of the best, if not the best, offensive line coach in college football,” Kelly said. “So he's been tutored under the best, played the position, from Baton Rouge. All those things together. My time with him, his want and desire to be part of LSU made it an easy decision for me.”

The Depth of the Secondary

“I think the secondary has a number of players that we've went out and recruited either through the portal or that were in the program that give us great depth,” Kelly said. “But they're going to have to go out and prove it. I think that's an area that is going to have to come together for us, but we think we have depth and we think we have some talent there.”

A concern heading into spring camp was the depth of the cornerback position, but Kelly and his staff addressed that this offseason. Bringing in Mekhi Garner, Sevyn Banks, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, among others, this secondary is revamped for the 2022 season.

Final Thoughts

We’ll go into depth later on a number of other subjects Kelly hit on, but these three certainly stood out most. Coming into today with concerns regarding the quarterback competition and depth, Kelly answered those immediately.

LSU has the chance to shake back this season with a fresh faced coaching staff and newly assembled roster. Media Day Monday is the start of the 2022 season as this program transitions to capping off summer on the right foot heading into fall camp.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

SEC Football: So far not winning Media Days is Brian Kelly

LSU football fans are a tough crowd. Among SEC football programs, followers of the Bengal Tigers may be the boldest in expressing displeasure. In fairness to the LSU fanbase, their positive passions (when LSU is winning) can be even stronger. The biggest problem in Cajun Country is many LSU fans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Athletics Makes History After MLB Draft

LSU athletics achieved quite the feat after the 2022 MLB Draft, becoming the only school with a first round pick in the 2022 NFL, NBA and MLB drafts. This program has solidified themselves as a top school in each major sport, joining rare company. It all started with gifted cornerback...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Walker, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Media Day#College Football#Notebook#American Football#Sec
houmatimes.com

CIS is First in Louisiana to Use AVEIR™ Leadless Pacemaker

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has announced Dr. Robert Drennan, electrophysiologist at CIS, is the first in Louisiana to use the Abbott Aveir™ VR Leadless Pacemaker to treat abnormal heart rhythm. The procedure took place in the catheterization laboratory at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on July 15....
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Meet the Baton Rouge residents who brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to life

As a runaway hit that spent more than 150 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, Delia Owens’ 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing practically begged for a film adaptation from the moment Reese Witherspoon deemed it worthy of her Hello Sunshine Book Club, placating the hearts of fans who couldn’t wait to see the headstrong Kya and her North Carolina marshes come to life. But if you watched the movie’s first trailer and thought that North Carolina looked suspiciously like south Louisiana, you’d be right. Filmed largely in our state along the bayous of Houma and the outskirts of New Orleans, the adaptation—which hit theaters this past the weekend—didn’t just use Louisiana’s beauty as a backdrop, but employed local talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Montalbano, Gros announced as new school leaders in Tangipahoa

LORANGER—The Tangipahoa Parish School System is welcoming two new principals to their fold. Today, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley announced the selection of Amanda Gomez Montalbano as the new principal at Loranger Middle School and Dr. Lisa Gros as the new principal for Hammond Eastside IB Upper. Stilley...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Hammond (LA)

In Southeast Louisiana’s Northshore region, the city of Hammond sits a few miles from the huge swamplands between Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain. With a townscape shaded by venerable live oaks, this is a place to discover regional hallmarks like Cajun cooking and super-fresh seafood, combined with guided swamp tours and encounters with alligators.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
L'Observateur

LaPlace Resident Hits Lotto Jackpot

LaPlace resident Natasha Chambers claimed the single Lotto jackpot-winning ticket for the July 13 drawing worth $2,755,227. She claimed the prize Thursday at the Lottery’s Baton Rouge headquarters and received $1,976,875.37 after state and federal tax withholdings. The ticket, which matched all six numbers, was purchased at Big River...
LAPLACE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: The fight against unconstitutional policing continues

This summer, the ACLU of Louisiana commemorates two years of transformative work with our Justice Lab campaign, a litigation, advocacy, and organizing strategy geared at holding Louisiana law enforcement officials accountable for civil rights violations. More than 400 Louisianans have formally reported being the victim of unconstitutional policing, defined as racial profiling, unlawful search, unlawful seizure, excessive force and unlawful killings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
520
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy