Notebook: What Brian Kelly Addressed During SEC Media Day

LSU head coach Brian Kelly addressed a number of topics during his SEC Media Day debut. Discussing the quarterback competition, retaining offensive line coach Brad Davis and the depth of the secondary, these three topics certainly stood out most.

Of course, the “southern accent” was brought up on multiple occasions where Kelly just brushed it off and moved onto the next, but all in all, Kelly hit on key subjects this LSU community has been seeking answers to.

Here are a few topics of discussion that Kelly spoke on Monday morning:

The Quarterback Battle

“We have four quarterbacks. The spring really was for us to lay down our offense. We weren't really going to gear it towards any particular skill set,” Kelly said. “I feel much better about the depth in the quarterback situation. Daniels was really the only quarterback that had any experience. We're young and inexperienced at that position. I think the depth at the quarterback position is much different. Jayden and certainly Myles bring us obvious starting experience. Garrett obviously for me is an exciting quarterback. Walker is a true freshman, but there's great depth there.”

This obviously answered the questions regarding the offensive playbook and how it differs between each of the quarterbacks. Kelly also hit on the game plan of the signal-callers and what he expects of them come fall camp.

“Number one, they got to take care of the football. Number two, they have to get the ball to playmakers. I have playmakers on offense that are already in place,” Kelly said. “They've got to get the ball to the playmakers. Number three, they've got to make plays, that quarterback. The ultimate decision-making on who that quarterback is, he'll have to hit those three notes. I think all of these guys can do that. We'll have to put them in that position so we can evaluate that.”

Kelly hit on the quarterback competition a number of times throughout Monday’s press conference, certainly shining light on a battle the entire country is monitoring.

Retaining Offensive Line Coach Brad Davis

“Brad was the interim head coach. I got a chance to see him in a different capacity, much more of a, I would say, leadership capacity where he got an opportunity to really touch all of the players,” Kelly said of Davis. “I really loved his ability to reach players. I felt like if he could reach all of those players, how well would he do with 15 to 18 players.”

Another key component to retaining Davis was his relationship with Sam Pittman, who Kelly believes is at the top of the list when it comes to assistant coaches.

“Also, he worked for Sam. I consider Sam Pittman one of the best, if not the best, offensive line coach in college football,” Kelly said. “So he's been tutored under the best, played the position, from Baton Rouge. All those things together. My time with him, his want and desire to be part of LSU made it an easy decision for me.”

The Depth of the Secondary

“I think the secondary has a number of players that we've went out and recruited either through the portal or that were in the program that give us great depth,” Kelly said. “But they're going to have to go out and prove it. I think that's an area that is going to have to come together for us, but we think we have depth and we think we have some talent there.”

A concern heading into spring camp was the depth of the cornerback position, but Kelly and his staff addressed that this offseason. Bringing in Mekhi Garner, Sevyn Banks, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, among others, this secondary is revamped for the 2022 season.

Final Thoughts

We’ll go into depth later on a number of other subjects Kelly hit on, but these three certainly stood out most. Coming into today with concerns regarding the quarterback competition and depth, Kelly answered those immediately.

LSU has the chance to shake back this season with a fresh faced coaching staff and newly assembled roster. Media Day Monday is the start of the 2022 season as this program transitions to capping off summer on the right foot heading into fall camp.