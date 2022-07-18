Charles Dale Armstrong, 80

Charles Dale Armstrong, age 80, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He worked as a transfer car operator for Smurfit and a United States Army Korean War veteran. Charles was born April 18, 1942 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Rufus Dale and Anna Laura (Fiscus) Armstrong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Dennis Armstrong and one sister – Shelia Kelley.

Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife – Sandra (Waits) Armstrong; two daughters – Debra Sharp and husband Clyde and Shelly Partin and husband David all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two grandchildren – Aaron and Brandon Partin both of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – Jim Armstrong of Cleveland, Ohio; three sisters – Julia Holbrook of Georgetown, Ohio, Barbara Metzung and Frances Cookingham both of Cleveland, Ohio and one uncle – Pete Fiscus of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

