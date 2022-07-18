Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Where did the Chargers' receivers end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?

Madden 23 ratings week officially kicked things off on Monday with the release of the receiver groups.

Keenan Allen cracked the top 10 among wide receiver ratings with a 91 overall – tied for the ninth-highest rating alongside Washington Commanders pass-catcher Terry McLaurin. Mike Williams wasn't far behind Allen coming in with a rating of 86.

As for the tight ends, Gerald Everett was awarded an overall rating of 76.

Chargers wide receiver Madden 23 ratings

Keenan Allen: 91

Mike Williams: 86

Jalen Guyton: 73

DeAndre Carter: 72

Joshua Palmer: 71

Joe Reed: 70

Jason Moore Jr.: 63

Maurice Ffrench: 63

Michael Bandy: 62

Chargers tight end Madden 23 ratings

Gerald Everett: 76

Donald Parham Jr.: 67

Tre’ McKitty: 64

Hunter Kampmoyer: 57

Madden 23 ratings week schedule

July 19: Edge rushers

Edge rushers July 20: Running backs

Running backs July 21: Cornerbacks and defensive linemen

Cornerbacks and defensive linemen July 22: Quarterbacks, 99 Club, NFL team ratings

