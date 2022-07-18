Friends of the Puyallup Library Book Sale

Founded as a shoe store in 1901, Nordstrom, the Seattle-based, luxury, mega-retailer started opening its subsidiary stores around town over a decade ago, including discount outlet Nordstrom Rack, in my backyard at Union Square. Its smaller stores proliferated, most in Manhattan except one in Brooklyn, until the chain debuted its first flagship here in October 2019 — a seven-story 320,000-foot behemoth at the corner of 57th and Broadway. That edifice is now known informally as the women’s store. Two years earlier a three-story men’s store had opened across Broadway, and now the complex totally dominates its corner just south of Central Park.
Comments / 0