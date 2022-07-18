ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Friends of the Puyallup Library Book Sale

The Suburban Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Puyallup announcement. The Friends will be hosting a book sale, silent auction and quilt...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma Rescue Mission Hosting Grand Opening for New Thrift Shop

Tacoma Rescue Mission is holding a grand opening for new thrift shop Mission Thrift in the 6th Avenue Business District July 22. The shop will sell Tacoma Rescue Mission’s excess donated items including toys, clothing, and furniture. The grand opening is open to everyone and will feature discounts, food...
TACOMA, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Peoples Bank Launches ‘Pigs in Pictures’ Treasure Hunt

Peoples Bank launched “Pigs in Pictures” today as an updated take on its annual piggy bank treasure hunt. Nearly 500 pigs, each containing $20.00, will be hidden throughout the bank’s footprint in Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, Chelan, Island, and King Counties from July 18 to August 1. People who find the pigs are encouraged to spend the money at their favorite local business. Uploading a picture with the pig at www.peoplesbank-wa.com/pigs also earns finders a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize.
BELLINGHAM, WA
rentonreporter.com

Drag queen storytime draws a monthly crowd in Renton

It’s the second Saturday of the month at 4 p.m. in Renton, which means that parents can get a beer while their kids learn the ABCs from a local drag queen. “It’s important to get these kids out and interacting,” said Sylvia O’Stayformore of Drag Queen Story Hour, a popular event across the country where drag performers read stories to children.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Puyallup, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Puyallup, WA
seattleschild.com

Tacoma’s cultural festival is back with a new name: Mosaic

Food, arts and culture from around the world will fill Tacoma’s Wright Park Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 (2022), during Mosaic. The free festival – known previously as Ethnic Fest – returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus with a new name and new look. “Tacoma has such...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Snow, in July, for families affected by dementia

I called my sister, who lives in Phoenix, the other day to wish her a happy birthday. She was diagnosed several years ago with Alzheimer’s Disease and has steadily gone downhill in the past year. She has a hard time finding her words, wanting to send her love to...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Puzzles#Quilt#Friends
Eater

Wait, There’s a Decent Food Court in Nordstrom’s Basement?

Founded as a shoe store in 1901, Nordstrom, the Seattle-based, luxury, mega-retailer started opening its subsidiary stores around town over a decade ago, including discount outlet Nordstrom Rack, in my backyard at Union Square. Its smaller stores proliferated, most in Manhattan except one in Brooklyn, until the chain debuted its first flagship here in October 2019 — a seven-story 320,000-foot behemoth at the corner of 57th and Broadway. That edifice is now known informally as the women’s store. Two years earlier a three-story men’s store had opened across Broadway, and now the complex totally dominates its corner just south of Central Park.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

CPTC Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Scramble FORE Students Golf Tournament

Submitted by CPTC Foundation. The Clover Park Technical College (CPTC) Foundation will host the 2nd Annual Scramble FORE Students golf tournament on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The best ball scramble will have an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start and includes 18 holes, one cart per two players, range balls for practice, and lunch at the American Lake Veterans Golf Course in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

Want a bracelet you can't take off? Meet the Infinity Bracelet

SEATTLE — Seattle jewelry studio Silver + Salt offers jewelry you can't take off — and it's one of their most popular items. The Infinity Bracelet is welded around your wrist. Customers pick out their favorite type of chain, the chain is measured to their wrist, and then it's welded together. The process is easy, painless, and takes anywhere from fifteen to thirty minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Double DD Meats owner Kim Nygard to serve as grand marshal of Tour de Terrace Parade

Double DD Meats owner Kim Nygard will be the grand marshal of the Friday, July 22 Tour de Terrace parade. A family-run business, Double DD Meats began operations in Mountlake Terrace in 1955, just one year after the city was incorporated. The owners were John Dallas and Dan Murray (the Ds in Double DD). Nygard’s father, Les Palaniuk, began working at Double DD in 1957, and eventually purchased the meat market from Murray in the late 1970s following Dallas’ death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
parentmap.com

Point Ruston Pride: Dune Pride Concert

Pack a picnic and bring the family for a day on the Cambia Legacy Lawn at Dune Peninsula. Enjoy live music on the main stage from Vicci Martinez with performances by Jamie Von Stratton, Rachelle LaNae and more while taking in views of Puget Sound, Mount Rainier and Tacoma’s waterfront.
TACOMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
YAKIMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Here's The Best Hotel In Seattle

If you're thinking about traveling to Seattle or doing a unique staycation, finding the right hotel is important. That's why Travel + Leisure picked out the five best hotels in the Emerald City:. "Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Cancels Summer Camp following drowning

Town of Steilacoom announcement. On Friday, July 15, 2022, a group of participants in the Town of Steilacoom’s Summer Camp program went swimming on Anderson Island at the Old Swimming Hole. One of the participants drowned while in the water. Emergency procedures were administered on site and the child...
STEILACOOM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy