The cause of an overnight fire in Sioux City is still under investigation. Siouxland News-CBS 14-Fox 44 reports it broke out around 2 a.m. at a warehouse on Steuben Street. Some people living on the north side of town heard a couple of explosions. One bystander heard the blasts and saw flames shooting into the air. Tow trucks were called to the scene to help pull trailers away so firefighters could be better access to the fire.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO