ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

7 low-tech, old-fashioned ways to keep your home cool when temperatures soar

By Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8C4Z_0gjtqGpT00

With the third week of July traditionally the hottest of the year, more than 200 million Americas are expected to be be living with temperatures over 90 degrees. Though it's too late to paint your roof white or install air conditioning throughout the house, plenty of low-tech, old-fashioned methods can help keep homes cooler even when the sun is beating down.

Close window shades and curtains during the day

When it's going to be hot, the first rule is to keep the heat out as much as you can. That means closing blinds and curtains during the day. This is especially true of east- and west-facing windows. If you don't have blinds and your curtains are sheer rather than light-blocking, there's always the old dorm-room trick of tacking a blanket over a window. Not pretty, but your home will stay cooler. Note that in humid areas the air will stay cooler, but it won't be dry in the way air inside an air-conditioned space is.

Open windows at night

When temperatures start to fall at night, open windows – using screens to keep the bugs out and the cool evening air in. If you're in a house without screens because you've typically relied on air conditioning, consider getting inexpensive adjustable window screens. Keeping a fan on at night to get the cool air to circulate throughout your home will let you start the day at a cooler temperature.

Keep interior doors open

This lets the air temperature in your home equalize, which should help bring temperatures down slightly overall.

Run the bathroom exhaust fan

When you shower, run the bathroom exhaust fan longer than you typically would. You want all that hot, humid air to end up outside.

Dry laundry inside

If you've got a washer load of clean clothes and a drying rack, you're in luck. Do what your great-grandmother did and put the rack up in the living room and drape the damp clothes over it to dry. As they do, evaporative cooling lowers the temperature in the room as long as the windows are open so the moist air can get out.

Turn a hot water bottle cold

If you've got a hot water bottle, fill it with cold water and a few ice cubes and use it to cool down your bed at night.

Spritz away

Fill a clean spray bottle with cold water and very lightly spritz your sheets. You don't want them soaked, just misted. This makes a nice cool bed. The same can be done to people, if they don't object. Children often love being spritzed to sleep.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to keep a house cool during a heatwave?

HEATWAVES might be rare, but when they do happen we're all reminded out hot out homes can get. Since most houses don't have air conditioning, keeping cool can take some serious effort. Even if you're a bit of a sun-lover, having a cool home to go back to is a...
HOME & GARDEN
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Tech#Cool Air#Lifehacks
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful

As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
ANIMALS
CNET

How to Clean Your Window Air Conditioner This Summer

The hottest months of the year are here and staying cool at home is becoming a priority. That means having a window air conditioner is a life-saver. All of that heavy-duty use can really take a toll on your AC unit, though. In order to keep your window air conditioner in good working order, it's important to clean it regularly. By keeping your air conditioner clean, you'll prevent mold and mildew from growing inside and get more long-term value out of your appliance. Plus, a well-maintained window AC unit uses less energy than a dirty one.
HOME & GARDEN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

540K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy