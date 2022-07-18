ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZSXH_0gjtpsxw00

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin.

In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.

Crosscut Mountain Sports Center is a year-round recreation, sports training and educational facility for all ages and abilities.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate the multi-vehicle crash along I-90 near Hardin on Friday that killed six people.

The massive pile-up happened when a dust storm swept through the area and reduced visibility for motorists on the highway.

On Monday, the MHP released the following information:

  • Six fatalities have been confirmed of individuals in three different vehicles. They were all Montana residents. Three were minors and three were adults. The youngest was three years old.
  • Eleven individuals were injured, and three have critical injuries.
  • All injured individuals were initially transported to Big Horn County Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance since air ambulances were not available due to weather. The most serious injuries were then transported to Billings for more advanced care.
  • In total, 29 individuals were involved. The vehicles involved were from nine U.S. states and one Canadian province.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Longtime conservationist victim of Montana dust storm crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday. The vehicles carrying the victims — all from Montana — crashed at highway speeds into the backs of other vehicles that had slowed down on Interstate 90 just west of Hardin due to the dust storm, the Montana Highway Patrol said in its crash report. Eric Love, 60, of Bozeman, who had worked for the Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy, was the founder of a nonprofit organization that offers outdoor sports lessons, training and competition in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, said Laurie Stahle, spokesperson for Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Love’s paid conservation work included efforts in Indonesia, Belize, and Tanzania protecting habitat for wildlife including jaguars and orangutans, said Jen Beaston, CEO of Crosscut.
HARDIN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Montana sheriff's deputy on leave after his patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after the deputy’s patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians along a rural highway, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Monday. The accident occurred just north of Roberts on Highway 212 shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Montana Highway Patrol records show. Darren Shull, 52, of Billings and Jesse Beck, 45, of Rockvale were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deputy and the suspected cause of the crash have not been released. No other vehicles were involved. McQuillan said he had asked outside agencies to investigate to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson says more information will be released in coming days.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
Bozeman, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Billings, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Bozeman, MT
Accidents
State
Montana State
Hardin, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
City
Hardin, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
Q2 News

Identities released of 6 people killed in I-90 crash near Hardin

HARDIN — The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday confirmed the identities of six people killed in a multi-car crash Friday, July 15 on Interstate 90 near Hardin. Four people who were riding inside a Chevrolet Traverse were killed: 72-year-old Georgia Walks of Hardin (driver), 22-year-old Shaylee Walks, 11-year-old Vichelle Walks and 3-year-old Merrik Champ.
HARDIN, MT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3-year-old among 6 killed in Montana highway pileup

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 3-year-old was among six people killed in a pileup Friday afternoon on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol...
HARDIN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Board Chair#Mhp#Canadian
KFYR-TV

Toddler, 2 other kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week’s Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday’s crash...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

18-month-old child among dead in Montana reservation shooting

BILLINGS, Mont. — Two men and and an 18-month old child were fatally shot over the weekend on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier Park, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two injured women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said. There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release more information, citing the investigation into the killings. The northwestern Montana reservation is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier National Park to the west and Canada to the north.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Update: 2 men killed after being struck by sheriff's patrol vehicle near Roberts

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement at about 1 p.m. Monday:. Carbon County Sheriff/Coroner Josh McQuillan released information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday night, July 15. Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
montanarightnow.com

Motorcycle crash update on I-15

HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
HELENA, MT
Q2 News

Family, friends remember 2 men killed on Carbon County highway

BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

Bridge damage forces section of Yellowstone River to be closed near Livingston

LIVINGSTON — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed part of the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. According to a press release, due to an imminent safety concern, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is closing the Yellowstone River from the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site (FAS) to Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an 8-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.
LIVINGSTON, MT
explorebigsky.com

Hot and windy conditions ramp up Montana’s 2022 wildfire season

Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast in late July, and smoky skies from an Idaho fire. Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast through the week. Though the summer has been largely smoke-free so far, a few...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

All that smoke in Gallatin County yesterday wasn’t from a Montana wildfire

On Monday afternoon, after a very windy but mostly blue sky day, the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas became engulfed in that notorious haze of wildfire smoke. What entered our airspace was smoke blowing in from Idaho, from a wildfire called the Moose Fire. It's currently burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. This fire was initially reported on Sunday, 7/17/2022 with the cause still listed as 'unknown'.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so much more. And while so much has already been restored or at least reopened, the lingering effects of this raging waterway continue. In this case, the river is closing because of, well, the river, and the state in which it has left a bridge.
LIVINGSTON, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy