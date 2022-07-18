Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin.

In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.

Crosscut Mountain Sports Center is a year-round recreation, sports training and educational facility for all ages and abilities.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate the multi-vehicle crash along I-90 near Hardin on Friday that killed six people.

The massive pile-up happened when a dust storm swept through the area and reduced visibility for motorists on the highway.

On Monday, the MHP released the following information:

Six fatalities have been confirmed of individuals in three different vehicles. They were all Montana residents. Three were minors and three were adults. The youngest was three years old.

Eleven individuals were injured, and three have critical injuries.

All injured individuals were initially transported to Big Horn County Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance since air ambulances were not available due to weather. The most serious injuries were then transported to Billings for more advanced care.

In total, 29 individuals were involved. The vehicles involved were from nine U.S. states and one Canadian province.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.